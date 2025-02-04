National Football League
Myles Garrett next team odds: Where will the All-Pro defensive end land?
National Football League

Myles Garrett next team odds: Where will the All-Pro defensive end land?

Published Feb. 4, 2025 1:56 p.m. ET

One of the NFL's best defensive players has requested that his longtime team find him a new home.

On Monday, 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, releasing the following statement:

Will the Browns actually trade their franchise pillar? And if so, where to?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 4. 

Myles Garrett next team

Browns: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Commanders: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Raiders: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Lions: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Patriots: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Packers: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Bears: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Cardinals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Chargers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Eagles: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Rams: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Garrett, 29, went No. 1 in the 2017 NFL Draft and has spent the entirety of his eight-year career in Cleveland. He is a four-time first-team All-Pro selection, a six-time Pro Bowler, and as previously mentioned, won the league's DPOY award in 2023.

He's tallied at least 10 sacks in every one of his professional seasons outside his rookie year. 

Garrett led the league in tackles for loss this past season (22) and over the last five seasons, he's missed only four games. 

So, why does he want out? 

Well, he hasn't won much in Cleveland.

Garrett has played in just three playoff games during his eight years with the Browns, going 1-2 in those games. 

Where will Myles Garrett be traded?

FOX NFL reporter Eric Williams wrote about the top-five destinations for Garrett should Cleveland part ways with its star player, and at the top of his list are the Lions.

"Even though the Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, their Super Bowl window remains open, and general manager Brad Holmes isn't afraid to take big swings to improve Detroit's roster," Williams wrote. "The team's best pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, will return from an injury next season, but the Lions still need major help up front defensively. 

"The addition of Garrett would give Detroit one of the best closers in the game to pair with one of the most explosive offenses in the league. According to Over the Cap, the Lions have more than $45 million in projected salary cap space, so they are in position to make a move."

