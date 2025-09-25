National Football League How Can Buccaneers Get an Edge vs. Eagles? Baker Mayfield Points to Weather Published Sep. 26, 2025 9:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the NFL's six remaining undefeated teams, they'll need every possible edge they can get to take down the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 – which includes the weather.

Baker Mayfield even said that playing Sunday's game in Tampa Bay should give the Buccaneers an edge.

"Advantage for us, we're in Tampa. The heat, they're not used to that," Mayfield told Mark Sanchez on FOX Sports' "Rearview" podcast. "I know there's already been the stories that broke about them coming down to Tampa a day early. I don't necessarily think that helps them. One day doesn't get you acclimated to this humidity. So, I think, honestly, it makes them think about it more when they get down here earlier."

Sunday is set to be a pretty humid day in the Tampa area, with a high of 91 degrees and 65% humidity forecasted for that day, per FOX Weather. That's certainly a bit hotter than the weather in Philadelphia this time of year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather might have also come into play in the Eagles' last three meetings against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. Philadelphia has lost three of its last four meetings at Raymond James Stadium, including a blowout in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs and a decisive defeat in September of last season.

The Eagles' 33-16 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 4 last season was actually the last time they lost a game that Jalen Hurts started and finished. The defending Super Bowl champs have now won a whole regular season's worth of consecutive games (17) that Hurts has played the entirety of.

As some have questioned Hurts' passing ability during the Eagles' 3-0 start, stats like that are why Mayfield has the ultimate respect for the quarterback he'll be going up against on Sunday.

"The way Jalen carries himself — obviously, talks about his mentality how he looks up to some of the great competitors, Jordan, Kobe, some of these guys just mentally ready," Mayfield said. "He’s just always trying to outwork you, and I think he’s always been like that. I respect the hell out of that.

"He’s a deep thinker that always tries to motivate his guys by leading by example," Mayfield added. "You can respect that."

Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts share an Oklahoma connection, with Mayfield winning the two matchups between the two since he joined the Buccaneers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Hurts hasn't been the most prolific passer this year, with his 479 passing yards ranking 28th in the league entering Week 4. But the results he's helped produce for the Eagles in his four-plus seasons as their starting quarterback are undeniable. The Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl twice with Hurts under center, including a Super Bowl victory last year as he took home MVP honors from that game.

Hurts has also accounted for seven of the Eagles' 10 touchdowns so far, so he's certainly doing his part in helping the Eagles get on the scoreboard. But beyond Hurts, arguably the motor behind Philadelphia's success the last couple of seasons has been its defense. It had the best total defense and second-best scoring defense last season.

The Eagles' defense has been a middle-of-the-pack unit so far this season, though. They rank 18th in total defense and 15th in scoring defense. But that statistical drop off won't deter Mayfield from respecting the Eagles' defense ahead of Sunday's game.

"It's going to be a tough matchup. We know that," Mayfield said. "Just from a talent standpoint, their defense — obviously, it starts up front. They've got some monsters. Got to take care of those guys first and foremost.

"So, we'll have a good game plan, obviously, to try and tire these guys out."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share