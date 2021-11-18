National Football League Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson headline QBs under duress for Week 10 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Being a quarterback in the NFL is no picnic.

Even if you're winning, the pressure to keep that momentum going is ever-present. That is why quarterbacks have run the table in Chris Broussard 's latest "Under Duress" list.

It's the start of Week 11, and Chris Broussard reveals the five players he believes are under the most pressure to come out with a win.

Here are the five players the " First Things First " host believes are facing the most heat heading into Week 11.

5. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

The outlook: Newton's comeback with the Panthers couldn't have gone much better. He scored a rushing touchdown with his first carry of the game, then threw a touchdown with his first pass attempt in his star-studded return. All in all, Newton's return was deemed a resounding success.

However, he only played 12% of Carolina's offensive snaps, which is understandable given his short runway to get back up to speed. With Newton expected to start in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team — in his home debut, no less — the 32-year-old QB will be feeling the pressure to make sure his cries of "I'm back!" weren't false advertising.

Broussard's thoughts: "Is he really back? I mean, he only played seven plays — four passes, two of them behind the line of scrimmage. Is he really back? We'll find out when they play Washington and his former coach, Ron Rivera. He's likely to get the start. And if he has a dud, all the warm and fuzzy feelings we've been getting about him because he's back, they'll dissipate."

4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The outlook: After knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders in a 41-14 blowout last weekend, the Chiefs have their swagger back. Or, at least, that's what star tight end Travis Kelce believes.

Mahomes did torch the Raiders, throwing 50 times with a 70% completion rate for five touchdowns, 406 yards and zero turnovers to lead the Chiefs to their third straight victory. The Chiefs get the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster matchup Sunday (live on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET) to see if they can really solidify their newfound confidence.

Broussard's thoughts: "We will see if they're really back this week and Patrick Mahomes can deliver. When you announce that your swagger is back, and then you lose, then where do you go? Where do you go? Dallas, the best team in the league according to Nick's tiers, is waiting."

3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The outlook: Jackson had arguably his worst game of the season in Week 10's 22-10 loss against the lowly Miami Dolphins, who had won two games all season prior to beating Baltimore. His passer rating of 73.6 and yards per carry average of 4.33 were the lowest marks he has had in a loss this season. The Dolphins blitzed him 26 times, sacking him four times and forcing one interception.

The inconsistency from Jackson and the Ravens is what is really puzzling. After winning five straight games from Week 2 to Week 6, the 6-3 Ravens have lost two of their past three. With the 3-6 Chicago Bears on the docket, a big win for Jackson & Co. would go a long way to proving they can put away inferior competition without making it an adventure.

Broussard's thoughts: "Here's what folks are saying ... 'Oh, there's a blueprint on Lamar Jackson.' The Dolphins went heavy in the Cover 0. All right? We're blitzing all night, buddy, and you're not going to make us pay. And guess what? It didn't happen. ... Now, we'll see if the Bears do that."

2. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

The outlook: If the playoffs started today, the Chargers would be clinging to the final postseason spot in the AFC. As losers of three of their previous four games, and with the Chiefs rounding into form, their margin for error is becoming thinner by the week. Herbert started the season on a tear, but he has cooled off mightily over the past month.

In their three most recent losses, Herbert completed an average of 55.6% of his passes for 613 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in total. Furthermore, his passer rating in those three losses averages out to 68.9, well below his season average of 97.6. He and the Chargers will get the Pittsburgh Steelers to attempt to right the ship in Week 11.

Broussard's thoughts: "They looked like a Super Bowl contender, he looked like an MVP candidate, a month ago. Well, lo and behold, they've lost three of their last four. And now, they are in danger of maybe missing the playoffs for third straight year. ... It's time for Herbert to deliver."

1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

The outlook: With his ongoing contract uncertainty and injury issues, Mayfield has been a mainstay on the duress list. Coming off of a 45-7 dismantling at the hands of the New England Patriots, the heat is as hot as it's been all season. Mayfield didn't finish that contest, completing 11 of his 21 pass attempts for 73 passing yards and a paltry 2.29 yards per attempt, both season lows.

With the Odell Beckham Jr. distraction no longer a usable excuse for poor performances, Mayfield and the Browns will turn their attention to the winless Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Broussard's thoughts: "It's kind of obvious. And I know he's beat up. His shoulder is beat up. His knee is beat up. His feeling are beat up. All right? But he is playing because he's a football player in Cleveland. ... Now there's rumblings of maybe the Browns should look elsewhere for their quarterback of the future. ... If somehow Baker Mayfield and the Browns lose to the Detroit Lions ... they'll be saying, 'Maybe Baker Mayfield needs to follow Odell Beckham Jr. out the door.'"

