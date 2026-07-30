Bucs And Baker Mayfield Both Choose Risk, As Tampa Becomes NFL's Drama Capital

TAMPA, Fla. — Disrespected. Undervalued. Very disappointing.

Those were the words Baker Mayfield used to describe how he feels his current team has treated him as he seeks a contract extension beyond the upcoming season. And with that, Tampa has solidified its status as the drama capital of the NFL, wrapping up an offseason of major departures, uncertainty and now two big and public contract squabbles.

"To feel disrespected a little bit, that's really the disappointing part, to feel undervalued after, you know, thinking you earned it," said Mayfield, 31, who is entering the final season of a three-year, $100 million contract. "This is not a 'poor me' thing. There's a lot of other people that have it way worse off. I can sit here and look at other quarterbacks and peers and evaluate myself based on that and put myself in certain categories that I deserve to be compensated for that.

"I think I'm a franchise quarterback. I've been told I'm a franchise quarterback. It's been said publicly from ownership down here. So to not have a deal done is very disappointing."

It's about as pointed a criticism as you can make publicly about your employer, all said with an even voice and framed in the context of him being grateful for the opportunity the Buccaneers have given him. It would have taken compromise, but this could have been a very different story, with Tampa Bay handing out the biggest contract in franchise history to find some stability in the franchise's future.

Instead, both sides are taking on significant risks in 2026.

The Buccaneers know their best scenario — Mayfield returning to his 2024 form, when he threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdown passes to lead them to 10 wins and a division title — is now an outcome that will cost them more financially to keep Mayfield around. And Mayfield, who was with three teams in one year before he found solid ground in Tampa, risks losing the firm grip he has on the Bucs' future at quarterback.

What if he gets hurt? What if the team continues to struggle as they did in losing seven of their last nine games last year? What if Todd Bowles isn't back as coach, or Jason Licht isn't kept as general manager? Could new leadership possibly have the same interest in keeping him?

We don't know the exact figures offered or sought in this negotiation, other than that the Bucs offered Mayfield a two-year deal, he told ESPN. It's hard to imagine the Bucs offering less than the $44 million a year the Colts gave Daniel Jones, coming off a half-season of success and a torn Achilles. It's hard to think Mayfield and his agent want more than maybe $55 million a year, on the cusp of the top 10 at his position.

Baker Mayfield was an MVP frontrunner in the first half of the 2025 season before the Buccaneers stumbled and missed the playoffs. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

And the uncertainty around the Bucs is hardly limited to Mayfield. Linebacker Lavonte David retired after 14 seasons, all in Tampa, and more stunningly, receiver Mike Evans took less money to leave in free agency for the 49ers, saying they gave him the best chance to win another Super Bowl. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, who Mayfield called "the anchor of our defense" on Thursday, recently asked for a trade, unhappy the Bucs won't give him a raise and a new contract beyond his current deal.

That's not even counting a fan base divided over the decision to keep Bowles after a collapse that saw the Bucs go from 6-2 to 8-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. It all adds up to put an incredible amount on the line in the upcoming season, which could have the Bucs back in the playoffs, or facing a complete overhaul.

Even the long-term compromises look difficult. In theory, if the two sides can't work out a deal after the season and before free agency in March, the Bucs could use the franchise tag on Mayfield at a cost of about $50 million. They would also incur about $30 million in dead money from his current deal if they couldn't reach a long-term extension, resulting in a cap hit of about $80 million in 2027.

"Franchise tag isn't exactly in play for them," Mayfield said. "There will be a lot of dead money. So it is what it is."

Baker Mayfield's blunt remarks came days after defensive tackle Vita Vea's trade request went public. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Three years ago, Mayfield had bounced to three NFL teams in a year, from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers to the Los Angeles Rams, and he landed in Tampa on a one-year, $4 million contract after Tom Brady's retirement. He re-established himself as an NFL starter, and he hasn't missed a game in three seasons. He started his comments by reiterating how much he appreciates the home he and his family have found in Tampa and the stability that comes with that.

"I'm very, very thankful for the chance they gave me. Do not get me wrong on that," Mayfield said. "But I also know, I really know what I brought to this franchise, leadership-wise and even play-wise. It's been some of the best years of my career, and I think it's only going to trend upwards."

Can the Bucs push through the outside noise and stay together as a team, talented enough to be the oddsmakers' favorites to win the NFC South after losing to Carolina on a tiebreaker last season? Mayfield said he's confident the locker room remains close-knit and he'll be focused on having the best season — for himself and his team — to set up whatever happens after that.

"I'm in the best shape I've ever been in, in a really good place, and feeling really confident with the staff Todd [Bowles] has put together, that we're going to have a really good team," Mayfield said.

After forming a strong connection with Mike Evans in his first three years in Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield will have to find a new No. 1 receiver as he enters a contract year. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Both sides have expressed a consistent desire to keep Mayfield in Tampa — that hasn't translated to an offer he's willing to accept, saying Thursday their last offer was "not appealing whatsoever." The cost of keeping him around could be even higher if he has a great season in 2026, but he said he won't be motivated only by financial things like that.

"Money should never be the motivation," Mayfield said. "It's 'How do I help this team win?' It's never going to be the motivation for me when it comes to the kind of chip on your shoulder. It just puts me in the mindset of betting on myself, and that's something I'm pretty familiar with. It's a good place to be as a high competitive guy. Sometimes you have to back yourself into a corner and fight your way out. I have a lot of guys and a lot of staff around me that are with me, so I'm not alone in it. We're fighting for the same goal."

Fans are divided on Mayfield – the franchise was starved for any kind of franchise quarterback for most of its first 50 years, but the second half of last season wasn't the kind of play you want to reward with a huge contract. So, as strange as it seems, you have Mayfield essentially threatening to have a great season, to make the franchise he wants to settle in with pay by having to write a bigger check to keep him. And reiterating it's still where he wants to play.

"If you've waited this long to take care of your franchise quarterback, that's too bad because it's only going to get worse from here," he said. "I'm going to have a really big year."