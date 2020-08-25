National Football League
Budda Breaks the Bank
National Football League

Budda Breaks the Bank

2 hours ago

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals signed safety Budda Baker to a 4-year, $59 million deal, making him the highest-paid player at his position.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided additional details regarding the record-breaking deal for the 24-year old safety.

Baker's deal also sets a new benchmark in guaranteed money at the position, surpassing Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson's 4-year, $58.4 million contract, which came equipped with $22 million fully guaranteed.

Arizona selected Baker in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and despite only starting 7 games during his rookie season, Baker was named First Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, after recording 58 tackles, 7 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

This past season, Baker was named to his second Pro Bowl, after starting all 16 games and recording 147 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

In addition, Baker led the league with 104 solo tackles in 2019.

Baker has recorded 3.5 sacks and 33 quarterback pressures since entering the league, the most by any defensive back during that span, even though he does not have a career interception. 

He's also represented one of the most versatile players in the league, spending time at safety, outside and inside linebacker, and slot corner.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Tua Talks – Episode 2: Injury

Tua Talks – Episode 2: Injury
In Ep. 2 of 'Tua Talks,' fans receive an in-depth look at the hip injury that threatened to derail Tua Tagovailoa's career.
3 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Sports World Reacts To Jacob Blake Shooting

Sports World Reacts To Jacob Blake Shooting
Athletes and teams from every major sport shared their voices, including postgame comments from Chris Paul and LeBron.
17 hours ago
National Football League

Uncomfortable Conversations

Uncomfortable Conversations
Commissioner Roger Goodell sat down with Emmanuel Acho to discuss learning, Colin Kaepernick, and much more.
17 hours ago
National Football League

Tua Talks – Episode 1: Football

Tua Talks – Episode 1: Football
Check out Ep. 1 of the exclusive 'Tua Talks' 8-part miniseries, featuring commentary from Nick Saban and Shannon Sharpe.
1 day ago
National Football League

NFL Confirms False-Positives

NFL Confirms False-Positives
The NFL determined all 77 of its positive coronavirus tests were false, paving the way for even bigger news.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks