National Football League Budda Breaks the Bank 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals signed safety Budda Baker to a 4-year, $59 million deal, making him the highest-paid player at his position.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided additional details regarding the record-breaking deal for the 24-year old safety.

Baker's deal also sets a new benchmark in guaranteed money at the position, surpassing Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson's 4-year, $58.4 million contract, which came equipped with $22 million fully guaranteed.

Arizona selected Baker in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and despite only starting 7 games during his rookie season, Baker was named First Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, after recording 58 tackles, 7 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

This past season, Baker was named to his second Pro Bowl, after starting all 16 games and recording 147 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

In addition, Baker led the league with 104 solo tackles in 2019.

Baker has recorded 3.5 sacks and 33 quarterback pressures since entering the league, the most by any defensive back during that span, even though he does not have a career interception.

He's also represented one of the most versatile players in the league, spending time at safety, outside and inside linebacker, and slot corner.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.