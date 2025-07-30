National Football League Back Vikings To Repeat Last Season's Success Behind J.J. McCarthy Published Jul. 30, 2025 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When you’re bullish on a specific NFL team heading into a season, it’s a necessary exercise to check yourself and test the temperature.

That doesn’t mean sending a text message to the group chat with your high school friends who persuade you to drink the Kool-Aid every summer. Hell, if you bet the Chicago Bears "Over" the last 12 seasons, you’d be 1-11.

You need people to shoot you straight.

Heading into this year, I find myself a big ol’ believer in the Minnesota Vikings. They have one of the best 53-man rosters in the NFL, and head coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores do an exceptional job at maximizing their talent with proper schematics and execution.

Whenever I’m feeling extra purple around August, I shoot my thoughts over to Thor Nystrom , football analyst at Fantasy Life. He’s a Vikings guy through and through, and he’s plugged into people close to the organization.

He’s also a straight shooter.

"They have a real good shot to be a top-three defense this year," Nystrom told me earlier this week. "Sportsbooks were way too low on [the Vikings] when they dropped the new numbers after the Super Bowl."

As long as 22-year-old quarterback J.J. McCarthy isn’t a massive downgrade from The Ghost of Sam Darnold, Minnesota should be more than fine. Nystrom studied how McCarthy handled high-leverage situations at Michigan and came away extremely impressed with the results.

"The kid is a killer," Nystrom analyzed back in February 2024 . "He’s mobile and when he scrambles, he can throw on the run. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation under duress."

Imagine the possibilities with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones and T.J. Hockenson behind a bolstered line with O’Connell calling plays.

Hey now.

Here are three bets I like for the 2025 Vikings.

J.J. McCarthy Comeback Player of the Year (+1000 at DraftKings)

We’ll find out soon if McCarthy is ready for the next level. Odds are good he will be after winning a national championship, then spending a full calendar year learning O’Connell’s offense. Dak Prescott and Aidan Hutchinson are co-favorites, but the path is there for McCarthy. If he returns from a meniscus tear and helps Minnesota reach 10 wins or more, he’s a surefire contender.

Jonathan Greenard Defensive Player of the Year (+10000 at BetMGM)

If the Vikings are a top-five defense, one of their best players is worth a pop. The front office added Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave up front, which should make life much easier for Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel off the edge. Both players recorded double-digit sacks last year and I think it’s downright disrespectful that multiple books are offering Greenard at this price.

Make the playoffs (-105 at FanDuel)

As stated above, I believe Minnesota boasts one of football’s most talented rosters. Staying healthy is important, of course, but I expect success if the team isn’t ravaged by injuries. O’Connell and Flores have all the tools to ensure the Vikings remain one of the best seven teams in the NFC.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

