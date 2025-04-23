National Football League Ashton Jeanty becomes highest-drafted RB in 7 years as Raiders select him at No. 6 Updated Apr. 24, 2025 8:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The value of the running back position has been hotly debated in recent years. But, there's no overthinking it with Ashton Jeanty. He's arguably the most talented prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, so, regardless of positional value, he will flat-out help the Las Vegas Raiders win games.

The Raiders selected Jeanty with No. 6 overall pick. The last time a running back was selected in the top six was in 2018, when the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley second overall. Since the 2000 NFL Draft, there have been 11 RBs drafted in the top six

Jeanty had as impressive of a college career as any of them.

He spent the entirely of it at Boise State (2022-24), where he led the Mountain West in rushing yards each of the past two seasons. Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry last season, helping him be the runner-up for the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award.

Jeanty and the Broncos earned a No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff before losing to Penn State in the quarterfinal round.

The last time the Raiders selected a running back in the first round was in 2019, when they took Josh Jacobs with the 24th overall pick.

Las Vegas shuffled through a committee of backs including Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and Sincere McCormick, this past season. Jeanty will offer the Raiders instant stability.

