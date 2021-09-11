National Football League
Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans odds: How to bet, picks, more Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans odds: How to bet, picks, more
National Football League

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans odds: How to bet, picks, more

2 hours ago

As Derrick Henry goes, so go the Tennessee Titans. And if a crowd that's been waiting over a year to unleash its joy is able to give the monster running back a little bit of extra motivation, the Arizona Cardinals could be in for a long day on Sunday.

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets on this Week 1 NFL matchup between the Cardinals and Titans at FOX Bet.

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Titans -149 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.70 total); Cardinals +125 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Clay Travis: "I think, defensively, the Titans are going to be a lot better. Sunday should be an awesome environment, to have a full stadium again. I like the Titans to come out and get on Derrick Henry's back. I think they win and cover against the Cardinals."

PICK: Titans (-3) to win by more than 3 points at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
How To Bet Broncos vs. Giants
National Football League

How To Bet Broncos vs. Giants

How To Bet Broncos vs. Giants
Can the Giants defend home turf as Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos come calling? One betting expert isn't so sure.
2 hours ago
How To Bet Bears vs. Rams
National Football League

How To Bet Bears vs. Rams

How To Bet Bears vs. Rams
New faces in new places get a primetime showcase in Week 1. Will the Rams take care of business as heavy favorites?
2 hours ago
How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots
National Football League

How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots

How To Bet Dolphins vs. Patriots
Two young QBs clash in an AFC East battle. Geoff Schwartz explains why that's a formula for taking the under in Week 1.
3 hours ago
NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game
National Football League

NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game

NFL Week 1 Odds For Every Game
From the point spreads to the moneylines and everything in between, here's what you need to know about NFL Week 1 betting.
3 hours ago
20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11
College Football

20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11

20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11
Saturday is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. FOX Sports and the sports world remember those that were lost two decades ago.
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes