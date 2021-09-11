National Football League Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans odds: How to bet, picks, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As Derrick Henry goes, so go the Tennessee Titans. And if a crowd that's been waiting over a year to unleash its joy is able to give the monster running back a little bit of extra motivation, the Arizona Cardinals could be in for a long day on Sunday.

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets on this Week 1 NFL matchup between the Cardinals and Titans at FOX Bet.

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1 p.m ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Titans -149 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.70 total); Cardinals +125 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Clay Travis: "I think, defensively, the Titans are going to be a lot better. Sunday should be an awesome environment, to have a full stadium again. I like the Titans to come out and get on Derrick Henry's back. I think they win and cover against the Cardinals."

PICK: Titans (-3) to win by more than 3 points at FOX Bet

