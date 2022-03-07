San Francisco 49ers Does Tom Brady have the 49ers on his radar? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There is much uncertainty around the NFL offseason, but one thing appears to be pretty clear: Jimmy Garoppolo's time as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is coming to an end.

Garoppolo's heir apparent would appear to be 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Lance.

But Skip Bayless thinks that there is a wild-card quarterback who could come in and push the 49ers over the top in 2022: Tom Brady.

"He grew up in San Mateo, in the shadow of Candlestick Park, where his idol Joe Montana performed," Bayless said on "Undisputed."

Could Tom Brady return to the field with the 49ers? Despite announcing his retirement a month ago, talks of Tom Brady returning continue to circulate, especially after the quarterback admitted he does not have a clear vision of what his future holds.

While Brady's heart could reside in San Francisco, he would not be able to come out of retirement and immediately pick his team. He is still under contract for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has already made it clear he isn't in the business of trading Brady if he decided to play again.

With that in mind, Bayless believes the Buccaneers would owe it to Brady to grant him a potential trade to the 49ers after he delivered them a Super Bowl championship in 2020.

"The Buccaneers are going to have to do him a solid because he did them a big solid," Bayless said. "He went down in a pandemic and turned a 7-9 Bucs team, the "Succaneers," with the worst winning percentage in the history of professional sports, into a Super Bowl champion."

A seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP, Brady has accomplished more than any quarterback in NFL history.

For now, it appears Brady is enjoying retirement. But there is always a chance of a return. What if that brought him to his hometown?

Get more from San Francisco 49ers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.