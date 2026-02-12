49ers NFL Free Agency Predictions: A Bosa Brothers Reunion in San Fran?

The San Francisco 49ers were a bit of a surprise in 2025 as they made the postseason despite some injuries. However, it's clear that they're at least a few moves away from being a potential Super Bowl champion.

As the 49ers seek those missing parts, FOX Sports NFL writer Greg Auman has a few moves in mind for them to make this offseason. Auman has San Francisco landing three players on his top 100 free agents list, including a pretty notable pass rusher.

The 49ers have roughly $42 million available in cap space this offseason, per Over The Cap. So, they have some cap space to play with to improve their roster, which was able to make it to the divisional round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Let's take a closer look at Auman's three signings for the 49ers.

Sign Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie

(69th-best free agent, 12th-best free agent edge rusher)

Auman's thoughts: "Ebiketie, 27, got pushed aside with Atlanta using two first-round picks on rookie edge rushers in 2025. After 12 sacks in 2023-24, he managed just two last season, even as the Falcons' defense leaped from 31 sacks to 57 in 2025. That's not to say he can't get back to a solid rotational role in a fresh start — could he follow Raheem Morris to San Francisco, or reunite with Ryan Nielsen in Minnesota? A one-year deal in the $6-8 million range would let him reset himself for 2027."

Sign Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa

(26th-best free agent, fifth-best free agent edge rusher)

Auman's thoughts: "Bosa, 30, had only five sacks in a healthy first season in Buffalo, but he did lead the NFL with five forced fumbles. He should get a deal similar to the $12.6 million he got a year ago. With two playoff wins in 10 years in the league, might he consider taking less to join his brother Nick with the 49ers and try to make a meaningful postseason push? Buffalo is over the cap as it is, so it might look to go younger rather than bringing Bosa back."

Re-sign WR Jauan Jennings

(18th-best free agent, fifth-best free agent wide receiver)

Auman's thoughts: "Jennings, 28, could benefit as San Francisco is expected to move on from Brandon Aiyuk, who missed 2025 recovering from a major knee injury. The 49ers' receiving corps has underwhelmed — Jennings has 15 touchdown catches over the last two seasons, but he also totaled 643 yards this season on 90 targets, ranking 55th among NFL receivers in yards/target. If he's getting more than $20 million a year, could he price himself out of San Francisco's budget?"