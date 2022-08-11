Are Steelers destined to miss playoffs with Trubisky starting?

National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The development doesn't come as a great surprise to the public, especially considering the fact that Tomlin released a depth chart last week with Trubisky's name atop the list of QBs. The veteran's apparent stranglehold on the starting job makes things look extremely bleak for the yellow and black, according to Colin Cowherd.

"I don't love Pittsburgh this year," he asserted Thursday on "The Herd". "I think Trubisky's a really good bridge quarterback, I don't think he's a franchise quarterback. I think he's more productive and talented than your average backup. He's like a more talented Colt McCoy."

Is that enough to get the Steelers through a full season? Pittsburgh hasn't had a losing record since 2003. The uncertainty in its QB room coupled with strong division opponents has Cowherd expecting the Steelers to miss the playoffs. 

"Kenny Pickett isn't really dynamic, and neither is Mason Rudolph," Cowherd said. "I don't think this is where you want to be in a division with Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson. Pittsburgh absolutely has the fourth-best quarterback, that is absolute trouble. Steelers have to come to terms with it. 

"The hardest division to assess is the AFC North. I don't know what to do with it. I don't know what to do with Cleveland either, but I'm putting the Bengals and Ravens above the Steelers. I don't think the Steelers really know what they're doing offensively. I don't like their O-line, I don't like their offensive coordinator, and I don't like their quarterback situation."

As stable as the Steelers have been, they've made it out of the divisional round just once in the past decade. The team's brass is certain that Mike Tomlin isn't a damper in that pursuit. The next most important position is quarterback, where Trubisky is getting a second chance after flaming out in Chicago as a former No. 2 overall pick. 

"Ever since I came here, I came for the opportunity to start and lead a team," he said this week. "I've definitely been given that, and I'm just trying to take advantage of that every day. I think playing for Coach Tomlin, it just gives you confidence.

"He's taught me so much, and I think he really gives everybody on the team confidence, the way he prepares and knows the game. So it's been a lot of fun and I'm looking forward to it."

How much Steelers fans have to look forward to this upcoming season remains to be seen. 

