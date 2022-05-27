Browns, David Njoku agree on four-year contract extension

National Football League
49 mins ago

Tight end David Njoku got the long-term commitment he wanted from the Cleveland Browns, agreeing to a four-year contract extension Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

NFL Network reported the deal to be worth $56.75 million over four years, with $28 million guaranteed.

Njoku, who figures to have a more prominent role in Cleveland’s offense this season, will be among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides were still finalizing the package,

A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku has had an eventful stay in Cleveland. Two years ago, he asked to be traded but has since become a dependable player and now a core piece for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.

Njoku and the Browns couldn’t come to terms on a long-term deal before free agency in March, so the team used its $10.9 million franchise tag to retain the 25-year-old.

After catching 36 passes for 475 yards and a team-high four touchdowns last season, Njoku said he hoped to play the rest of his career with the Browns.

He’ll likely be a major target this season after the Browns released tight end Austin Hooper during the offseason. Njoku has always been intriguing because of his size and speed and last season he finally became more consistent.

Njoku, who played at Miami, has 148 career receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 TDs in five seasons with Cleveland. He had his best season in 2018, catching 56 passes for 639 yards and four TDs.

Reporting by Associated Press.

