National Football League
Antonio Brown Suspended
National Football League

Antonio Brown Suspended

3 hours ago

On Friday, the NFL announced an eight-game suspension for free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. He will not appeal the decision.

The NFL had been investigating Brown since he was accused of sexual misconduct by an artist at his home back in 2017.

Brown pleaded not guilty to burglary and battery charges in June as well as two lesser charges that stemmed from a January incident at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

The suspension will go into effect Week 1, regardless of whether Brown is on a team or not. The discipline does not prohibit teams from signing the wide receiver.

That might be good news to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.

Jackson has been lobbying for the addition of Brown to the roster, believing he could be the missing piece for the Ravens to get over the hump.

There is also a family connection for Brown with the Ravens, as he is the older cousin of Ravens second-year wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Brown only appeared in one game last season with the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders who traded for him last offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Who's The Best Player In The NFL?

Who's The Best Player In The NFL?
The NFL's list of the Top 10 players has been revealed. And this year's No. 1 was unranked in 2019.
1 day ago
National Football League

On This Day: Dak Prescott Turns 27

On This Day: Dak Prescott Turns 27
The Dallas Cowboys signal-caller has led the franchise to two NFC East titles and two playoff berths in his four seasons.
2 days ago
National Football League

Tua Cleared to Play in Miami

Tua Cleared to Play in Miami
Tua Tagovailoa passed his physical and is fully cleared to practice with the Miami Dolphins in August.
2 days ago
National Football League

Ranking The NFL's Top QBs

Ranking The NFL's Top QBs
A renown annual breakdown of the NFL's quarterbacks came out this week, and the top tier raised questions.
2 days ago
National Football League

Chargers Give Bosa Record Deal

Chargers Give Bosa Record Deal
DE Joey Bosa agreed to a 5-year, $135 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks