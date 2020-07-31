National Football League Antonio Brown Suspended 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On Friday, the NFL announced an eight-game suspension for free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. He will not appeal the decision.

The NFL had been investigating Brown since he was accused of sexual misconduct by an artist at his home back in 2017.

Brown pleaded not guilty to burglary and battery charges in June as well as two lesser charges that stemmed from a January incident at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

The suspension will go into effect Week 1, regardless of whether Brown is on a team or not. The discipline does not prohibit teams from signing the wide receiver.

That might be good news to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.

Jackson has been lobbying for the addition of Brown to the roster, believing he could be the missing piece for the Ravens to get over the hump.

There is also a family connection for Brown with the Ravens, as he is the older cousin of Ravens second-year wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Brown only appeared in one game last season with the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders who traded for him last offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story.

