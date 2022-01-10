Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brown's attack on Brady leaves Skip, Shannon unsure of his NFL future 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to release Antonio Brown, the much-maligned receiver hasn’t been holding back.

On a recent episode of the "Full Send Podcast," Brown called out Tom Brady, accusing the GOAT of being the real general manager in Tampa and asking why he was on a "prove-it" deal if Brady is really his friend. He also said the seven-time Super Bowl champion, quote, "Can't do bleep by himself."

The latest outburst from Brown led Skip Bayless to question whether or not the wide receiver will actually get another chance in the NFL, questioning Brown's motives on Monday's episode of "Undisputed."

"I don't want anybody to lose their job completely –– I'm not wishing that on anybody. But he's making it harder and harder on me," Bayless said. "When you went on attack mode against Tom Brady all day Friday, in several interviews that you did, it's just hard for me to hang tough with you."

For Shannon Sharpe, this was just the latest incident that proves Brown is incapable of taking responsibility for his actions or being fully satisfied, even when he is placed in a favorable situation.

"You're giving AB cookies, ice cream, candy. The moment you say you can't have one of those three things, he throws a tantrum. The moment AB can't get his way, this is what he does," Sharpe said.

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown turning against Tom Brady after his release

Brown has managed to continue to find new opportunities in the NFL even after ugly splits with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and now, the Buccaneers.

But after crossing the GOAT, could Brown have suited up for the last time?

