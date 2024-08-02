National Football League Anthony Richardson, Spencer Rattler headline 5 players to watch this preseason Updated Aug. 2, 2024 2:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL preseason does not count, but the performances in August matter in the evaluation process. Executives, scouts and coaches are assessing each rep, looking to size up highly drafted players or uncover a hidden gem with the potential to shine as a rookie.

Here are five players — four rookies and one player who missed most of his rookie season — I am dying to watch this preseason.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

The football world is salivating over the talent and potential of the second-year pro. Richardson is a superstar-in-waiting, a dual-threat playmaker in an offense suited to his exceptional skills. With only four NFL games under his belt due to a season-ending shoulder injury last season, Richardson needs live reps to readjust to the speed, tempo and complexity of the pro game. As Richardson establishes his role as the team's ultimate playmaker, head coach/offensive playcaller Shane Steichen can continue to tweak the plan to showcase his emerging star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

The big-bodied receiver could seize the No. 1 role in Buffalo's passing game with a dominant preseason. Coleman possesses all the traits coaches and quarterbacks covet in a WR1, but the rookie must earn the trust of Josh Allen to secure his role as the "go-to-guy" in the Bills' aerial attack. After his impressive start on the practice field, the 6-foot-4, 213-pound Coleman must carry it over to game day to convince Allen and offensive coordinator Joe Brady to force-feed him the ball.

Can the Bills survive without Stefon Diggs?

[RELATED: Bills rookie WR Keon Coleman much more than the goofball we see on viral videos]

Jared Verse, Edge, Los Angeles Rams

It will take a village to replace the production of Aaron Donald, but the Rams could lean heavily on their first-round pick to spearhead the pass rush. As a power rusher with heavy hands and a non-stop motor, Verse prioritizes force over finesse when attacking quarterbacks off the edges. With defensive coordinator Chris Shula attempting to craft game plans that disrupt the rhythm and timing of opposing offenses, he'll use the preseason to assess how to optimize Verse's big-play opportunities off the edge.

Byron Murphy, DT, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald's success at maximizing the talents of his defenders in Baltimore has observers paying close attention to Murphy's role in Seattle's defense. He's a wrecking ball at the line of scrimmage, utilizing his combination of brute strength and heavy hands to pummel opponents at the point of attack. As a disruptive three-technique with rare first-step quickness to complement his bull-in-a-china-shop approach, Murphy is a potential game-changer in the middle of the Seahawks defense.

Spencer Rattler, QB, New Orleans Saints

As evaluators check out preseason games to see if there is another Brock Purdy on the horizon, the Saints' rookie backup could warrant consideration as a late-round pick with the potential to finish the season as a QB1. Though the speed and intensity of the preseason pales in comparison to regular-season action, the Saints want to see if their developmental quarterback can handle the bright lights and big stage of being the starter. If Rattler takes care of business by stringing together completions and chalking up a few wins as a preseason contributor, he could get his shot should Derek Carr falter or suffer an injury.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share