National Football League
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150k for criticizing officials
National Football League

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150k for criticizing officials

Updated Dec. 16, 2023 6:58 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fines weren't announced.

Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL's policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Kadarius Toney clearly lined up offside on a play in which he caught a lateral from Travis Kelce and ran for what would have been a go-ahead score. Reid said officials normally warn players about being offside and called the penalty "a bit embarrassing" for the NFL.

Mahomes slammed his helmet on the sideline and screamed at officials afterward. He said the penalty call was "elementary school" stuff.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

