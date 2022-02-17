Los Angeles Rams Andrew Whitworth talks Aaron Donald, the Rams' culture and retirement 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's been a whirlwind month for Andrew Whitworth.

The "Walter Payton Man of the Year" and Super Bowl LVI champion joined Colin Cowherd on Thursday's "The Herd" to discuss the Los Angeles Rams' winning culture, his plans for retirement, his "unbelievable" teammate Aaron Donald and his "best friend" Sean McVay.

At age 40, the three-time Pro Bowler is the oldest tackle in NFL history as well as the oldest offensive lineman to win a Super Bowl. Over his 16-year career, Whitworth has played alongside some of the biggest names in football, including current teammate Donald. He spoke to Cowherd about what it's like trying to block Donald in practice.

Andrew Whitworth joins "The Herd" Colin Cowherd and Andrew Whitworth discuss the culture in L.A., head coach Sean McVay and his own retirement rumors.

"I've obviously played against some really special players in my career. … What's really rare about Aaron Donald is he really has the power of a guy like James Harrison and Terrell Suggs, and then the ability to be explosive with his first step, with his quick movements … the reaction skills," he said. "To me, it's really what separates him — is that you can't just go one thing. You can't just say ‘I’m gonna stop this power' because he'll explode by you before you even get a chance to touch him. And so you're always living in a world of trying to recover from … his strength or his speed. You almost always feel like you're on your heels."

Not only did Whitworth have great things to say about Donald, but he also praised his coach, Sean McVay.

"He was everything that I ever wanted to see out of a coach and a culture, and what was important to me in football after my 11 years in Cincinnati," he shared. "I knew quickly that — I'm on record with a lot of friends with this — I said this guy was gonna be unbelievably special after just a couple meetings with him. And you knew it was gonna be rare.

"It's been just unbelievable these past five years to be doing it together. Hopefully, we'll have other opportunities to continue to do things together in this business because it's been unbelievable for me to be with a guy like him — have a guy that's your best friend and your head coach at the same time. I couldn't be more in awe of what he's been able to accomplish, but I'd be lying if I said that when I met him I didn't think he was gonna do something special to begin with."

And when it comes to retiring, Whitworth offered a hint to what his decision ultimately might be.

"I haven't [decided]. Obviously, I think it's a pretty strong chance that this is it," he said. "I don't know that I could ever draw up a more dream scenario than playing my old franchise in the Super Bowl and a lot of guys I respect so much over there. Really neat for me. Really, really unique opportunity. I'm just so thankful to be where I was and on this football team, and it's been really cool. What a special ride I've had over my career."

Get more from Los Angeles Rams Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.