Dallas Cowboys An inside look at the Dallas Cowboys' war room ahead of first-round draft pick Published May. 1, 2023 5:37 p.m. ET

What is it like to be inside a team's war room during the NFL Draft ?

It's something few individuals actually get to experience first-hand, but thanks to a recent video that surfaced on social media Monday morning, NFL fans got an idea of the conversations that take place leading up to a final decision.

The following video takes us inside the Dallas Cowboys' war room as members of the front office discuss the team's first-round draft selection, debating whether to take Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith or Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron with the 26th selection in Thursday's draft.

With two minutes remaining on the clock, Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay is asked who he would take with the pick.

"Personally, I would go with Mazi [Smith] because I know that he helps us now," McClay says. "With the guard, I love the guard too. My question is, you're adding something to it where we have depth.

"I think the defensive lineman gives you an immediate starter and something for the future."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has been in that position since 1989 and is certainly no stranger to the camera, adds that he is "cutthroat if we missed one of those two guys after having them both here in our hands."

When it comes time for the team to make its final decision, McClay adds, "We've had offensive lineman [in the first round], we've had an opportunity to pick them. We've not had an interior defensive linemen in quite some time."

Soon after, the Cowboys finalize their selection of Smith, who became the first defensive tackle selected by the team in the opening round of the draft since the organization selected Russell Maryland No. 1 overall back in 1991.

The video concludes with McClay getting Smith on the phone and passing it along to Jones to share the good news.

Smith, who stands 6-foot-3, weighs 323 pounds and possesses terrifying athleticism, is expected to make an immediate impact on the Cowboys' defensive line.

"One could make the case that Smith is immediately this team's best run defender," FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys Insider David Helman said of the former Michigan standout. "Not only can Smith clog up run lanes, but he can keep blockers off the Cowboys' linebacker corps. If that's not intriguing enough, the presence of such a big, physical body on their interior should create more favorable matchups for Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence ."

