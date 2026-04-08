How to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: Schedule, TV Channel, Streaming Info
The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, with Round 1 set for April 23rd. Here's everything you need to know about this year's NFL Draft.
NFL Draft Schedule:
The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 23 to April 25.
Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET
Where is the NFL Draft taking place?
The NFL Draft will be hosted by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event will be held at both Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Where can I watch the NFL Draft?
ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will provide coverage.
How can I stream the NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft will have a couple of ways to stream the Draft, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo TV.
How can I watch the NFL Draft for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the NFL Draft on ABC.
How can I watch 2026 Draft Highlights?
NFL Draft highlights, live analysis and more can be found on the 2026 FOX Sports NFL Draft page.
Who can I expect to be drafted this year?
Our FOX Sports research team created an NFL Mock Draft, as well as a Big Board from FOX Sports' Rob Rang.
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2026 NFL Draft Round 1 Order
1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)
2. New York Jets (3-14)
3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)
4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)
5. New York Giants (4-13)
6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)
7. Washington Commanders (5-12)
8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)
9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)
11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)
12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)
13 Los Angeles Rams (12-5) – from Falcons
14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
16. New York Jets (3-14) – from Colts
17. Detroit Lions (9-8)
18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)
19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)
20. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1) – from Jaguars
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
24. Cleveland Browns (5-12) – from Jaguars
25. Chicago Bears (11-6)
26. Buffalo Bills (12-5)
27. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
28. Houston Texans (12-5)
29. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11) – from Rams
30. Miami Dolphins (7-10) – from Broncos
31. New England Patriots (14-3)
32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)
2026 NFL Draft Round 2 Order
33. New York Jets (3-14)
34. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)
35. Tennessee Titans (3-14)
36. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)
37. New York Giants (4-13)
38. Houston Texans (9-8) – from Commanders
38. Cleveland Browns (5-12)
40. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)
41. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)
42. New Orleans Saints (6-11)
43. Miami Dolphins (7-10)
44. New York Jets (3-14) – from Dolphins
45. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
47. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
48. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
49. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)
50. Detroit Lions (9-8)
51. Carolina Panthers (8-9)
52. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)
53. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
54. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
55. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)
57. Chicago Bears (11-6)
58. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
59. Houston Texans (12-5)
60. Chicago Bears (11-6) – from Bills
61. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
62. Denver Broncos (14-3)
63. New England Patriots (14-3)
64. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)
2026 NFL Draft Round 3 Order
65. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)
66. Tennessee Titans (3-14)
67. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)
68. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) – from Jets
69. Houston Texans (12-5) – from Giants
70. Cleveland Browns (5-12)
71. Washington Commanders (5-12)
72. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)
73. New Orleans Saints (6-11)
74. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)
75. Miami Dolphins (7-10)
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) – from Cowboys
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
78. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
79. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
80. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) – from Lions
82. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)
83. Carolina Panthers (8-9)
84. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)
85. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
86. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
87. Miami Dolphins (7-10) – from Eagles
88. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)
89. Chicago Bears (11-6)
90. Miami Dolphins (7-10) – from Texans
91. Buffalo Bills (12-5)
92. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1) – from 49ers
93. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
94. Miami Dolphins (7-10) – from Broncos
95. New England Patriots (14-3)
96. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)
97. Minnesota Vikings (9-8) – Compensatory Selection
98. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) – Compensatory Selection
99. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) – Compensatory
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) – from Lions; Special Compensatory Selection
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2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Fernando Mendoza Heavy Favorite
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2026 NFL Draft No. 2 Pick Odds: Arvell Reese Clear Favorite
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