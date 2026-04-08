How to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: Schedule, TV Channel, Streaming Info

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, with Round 1 set for April 23rd. Here's everything you need to know about this year's NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Schedule:

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 23 to April 25.

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Where is the NFL Draft taking place?

The NFL Draft will be hosted by Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event will be held at both Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Where can I watch the NFL Draft?

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will provide coverage.

How can I stream the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft will have a couple of ways to stream the Draft, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Fubo TV.

How can I watch the NFL Draft for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local ABC station, you can catch all three days of the NFL Draft on ABC.

How can I watch 2026 Draft Highlights?

NFL Draft highlights, live analysis and more can be found on the 2026 FOX Sports NFL Draft page.

Who can I expect to be drafted this year?

Our FOX Sports research team created an NFL Mock Draft, as well as a Big Board from FOX Sports' Rob Rang.

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2026 NFL Draft Round 1 Order

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

2. New York Jets (3-14)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1)

13 Los Angeles Rams (12-5) – from Falcons

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

16. New York Jets (3-14) – from Colts

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

20. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1) – from Jaguars

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

24. Cleveland Browns (5-12) – from Jaguars

25. Chicago Bears (11-6)

26. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

27. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

28. Houston Texans (12-5)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11) – from Rams

30. Miami Dolphins (7-10) – from Broncos

31. New England Patriots (14-3)

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

2026 NFL Draft Round 2 Order

33. New York Jets (3-14)

34. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

35. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

36. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

37. New York Giants (4-13)

38. Houston Texans (9-8) – from Commanders

38. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

40. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

41. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

42. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

43. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

44. New York Jets (3-14) – from Dolphins

45. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

47. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

48. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

49. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

50. Detroit Lions (9-8)

51. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

52. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

53. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

54. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

55. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

57. Chicago Bears (11-6)

58. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

59. Houston Texans (12-5)

60. Chicago Bears (11-6) – from Bills

61. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

62. Denver Broncos (14-3)

63. New England Patriots (14-3)

64. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

2026 NFL Draft Round 3 Order

65. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

66. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

67. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

68. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) – from Jets

69. Houston Texans (12-5) – from Giants

70. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

71. Washington Commanders (5-12)

72. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

73. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

74. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

75. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) – from Cowboys

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

78. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

79. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

80. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) – from Lions

82. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

83. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

84. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

85. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

86. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

87. Miami Dolphins (7-10) – from Eagles

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

89. Chicago Bears (11-6)

90. Miami Dolphins (7-10) – from Texans

91. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

92. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1) – from 49ers

93. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

94. Miami Dolphins (7-10) – from Broncos

95. New England Patriots (14-3)

96. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

97. Minnesota Vikings (9-8) – Compensatory Selection

98. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) – Compensatory Selection

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) – Compensatory

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) – from Lions; Special Compensatory Selection