All-Time Super Bowl records

With the end of January fast approaching, the 2024-25 NFL season is very close to its end. Despite that, we still have the season's crown jewel awaiting us with Super Bowl LIX taking place on February 9th. This season's matchup will surely have a lot of storylines and has the potential for some record-breaking performances. No, we aren't talking about most chicken wings consumed or most chips devoured (although you can find Super Bowl food ideas and appetizers here as well). We are talking about Super Bowl records from the game itself.

Whether we are talking about Steve Young, Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Terrell Davis, Jerry Rice and Marcus Allen, just to name some, there have been several noteworthy performances. But who has their name etched in the record book?

As the saying goes "Records are made to be broken", so here is a list of records, with any of them ripe to be rewritten in Super Bowl LIX.

Individual Records (Game):

Passing Records:

Passing attempts: Tom Brady ( Tom Brady ( NWE ) SB LI - 62 pass attempts

Passing completions: Tom Brady (NWE) SB LI - 43 passes completed

Passing yards: Tom Brady (NWE) SB LII - 505 passing yards

Passing touchdowns: Steve Young ( Steve Young ( SFO ) SB XXIX - 6 passing TDs

Interceptions: Rich Gannon ( Rich Gannon ( OAK ) SB XXXVII - 5 INTs

Rushing Records:

Rushing attempts: John Riggins ( John Riggins ( WAS ) SB XVII - 38 rushing attempts

Rushing yards: Timmy Smith (WAS) SB XXII - 204 rushing yards

Rushing touchdowns: Jalen Hurts ( Jalen Hurts ( PHI ) SB LVII, Terrell Davis ( DEN ) SB XXXII - 3 rushing TDs

Receiving Records:

Receptions: James White (NWE) SB LI - 14 receptions

Receiving yards: Jerry Rice (SFO) SB XXIII - 215 receiving yards

Receiving touchdowns: Jerry Rice (SFO) SB XXIX, Jerry Rice (SFO) SB XXIV - 3 receiving TDs

Defensive Records:

Most sacks (unofficial): L.C. Greenwood ( L.C. Greenwood ( PIT ) SB X - 4 sacks

Most sacks (since sacks became official in 1982): Reggie White (GB) SB XXXI, Darnell Dockett (ARI) XLIII, Kony Ealy (CAR) SB 50, Grady Jarrett (ATL) SB LI

Most interceptions: Rod Martin (OAK) SB XV - 3 interceptions

ackles: Dan Morgan ( Dan Morgan ( CAR ) SB XXXVIII - 18 tackles

Special Teams Records:

Extra points made: Doug Brien (SFO) SB XXIX, Lin Elliott (DAL) SB XXVII, Mike Cofer (SFO) SB XXIV - 7 made extra points

Field goals made: Harrison Butker ( KAN ) SB LVIII, Ray Wersching (SFO) SB XVI, Don Chandler ( GNB ) SB II - 4 made field goals

Team Records (Single-Game, Individual):

Passing Records:

Passing attempts: New England - 63 pass attempts vs. New England - 63 pass attempts vs. Atlanta in SB LI

Passing completions: New England - 43 completions vs. Atlanta in SB LI

Passing yards: New England - 500 passing yards vs. Philadelphia in SB LII

Passing touchdowns: San Francisco - 6 TDs vs. San Francisco - 6 TDs vs. San Diego in SB XXIX

Rushing Records:

Rushing attempts: Pittsburgh - 57 rushing attempts vs. Pittsburgh - 57 rushing attempts vs. Minnesota in SB IX

Rushing yards: Washington - 280 rushing yards vs. Denver in SB XXII

Rushing touchdowns: vs. New England (SB XX) and Denver vs. Green Bay (XXXII) - 4 rushing TDs Chicago vs. New England (SB XX) and Denver vs. Green Bay (XXXII) - 4 rushing TDs

Defensive Records:

Fewest points allowed: vs. Dallas vs. Miami (SB VI) and New England vs. Los Angeles (SB LIII) - 3 points allowed

Fewest yards allowed: Pittsburgh - 119 yards allowed vs Minnesota in SB IX

Most sacks: Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (SB X), Chicago vs. New England (SB XX), Denver vs. Carolina (SB 50) and Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (SB X), Chicago vs. New England (SB XX), Denver vs. Carolina (SB 50) and Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati (SB LVI) - 7 sacks

Interceptions: - 5 interceptions vs. Oakland in SB XXXVII Tampa Bay - 5 interceptions vs. Oakland in SB XXXVII

Team Records (Single-Game, Combined):

Passing Records:

Passing attempts: Philadelphia vs New England, SB LII; San Diego vs. San Francisco, SB XXIX - 93 attempts

Passing completions: vs. New Orleans vs. Indianapolis , SB XLIV - 63 completions

Passing yards: New England vs. Philadelphia, SB LII - 874 passing yards

Passing touchdowns: San Diego vs San Francisco, SB XXIX; New England vs Philadelphia, SB LII; Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, SB XIII - 7 TDs

Rushing Records:

Rushing attempts: Washington vs. Miami, SB XVII - 81 rushing attempts

Rushing yards: Washington vs. Denver, SB XXII - 377 rushing yards

Rushing touchdowns: Miami vs. Minnesota (SB VIII), Chicago vs. New England (SB XX), San Francisco vs. Denver (SB XXIV), Denver vs. Green Bay (SB XXXII), Kansas City vs. Philadelphia (SB LVII) - 4 rushing TDs

Defensive Records:

Points allowed: New England vs. Los Angeles, SB LIII - 16 total points

Fewest yards allowed: Baltimore vs. Baltimore vs. New York Giants , SB XXXV - 396 yards

Most sacks: Denver vs. Carolina, SB 50 - 12 sacks

Interceptions: Baltimore vs. Dallas (SB V) and Tampa Bay vs. Oakland (SB XXXVII) - 6 INTs

Individual Records (Career):

Passing Records:

Passing attempts: Tom Brady - 421 pass attempts

Passing completions: Tom Brady - 277 completions

Passing yards: Tom Brady - 3,039 passing yards

Passing touchdowns: Tom Brady - 21 passing TDs

Interceptions: John Elway - 8 interceptions

Rushing Records:

Rushing attempts: Franco Harris - 101 rushing attempts

Rushing yards: Franco Harris - 354 rushing yards

Rushing touchdowns: Emmitt Smith - 5 rushing TDs

Receiving Records:

Receptions: Jerry Rice - 33 receptions

Receiving yards: Jerry Rice - 589 receiving yards

Receiving touchdowns: Jerry Rice - 8 receiving TDs

Defensive Records:

Most sacks (unofficial): L.C. Greenwood - 5 sacks

Most sacks (since sacks became official in 1982): Charles Haley, Von Miller - 4.5

Most interceptions: Larry Brown, Chuck Howley, Rod Martin - 3 interceptions

Tackles: Rodney Harrison - 34 tackles

Special Teams Records:

Extra points made: Adam Vinatieri - 13 extra points made

Field goals made: Harrison Butker - 9 field goals made

