All-Time Super Bowl records
With the end of January fast approaching, the 2024-25 NFL season is very close to its end. Despite that, we still have the season's crown jewel awaiting us with Super Bowl LIX taking place on February 9th. This season's matchup will surely have a lot of storylines and has the potential for some record-breaking performances. No, we aren't talking about most chicken wings consumed or most chips devoured (although you can find Super Bowl food ideas and appetizers here as well). We are talking about Super Bowl records from the game itself.
Whether we are talking about Steve Young, Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Terrell Davis, Jerry Rice and Marcus Allen, just to name some, there have been several noteworthy performances. But who has their name etched in the record book?
As the saying goes "Records are made to be broken", so here is a list of records, with any of them ripe to be rewritten in Super Bowl LIX.
Individual Records (Game):
Passing Records:
- Passing attempts: Tom Brady (NWE) SB LI - 62 pass attempts
- Passing completions: Tom Brady (NWE) SB LI - 43 passes completed
- Passing yards: Tom Brady (NWE) SB LII - 505 passing yards
- Passing touchdowns: Steve Young (SFO) SB XXIX - 6 passing TDs
- Interceptions: Rich Gannon (OAK) SB XXXVII - 5 INTs
Rushing Records:
- Rushing attempts: John Riggins (WAS) SB XVII - 38 rushing attempts
- Rushing yards: Timmy Smith (WAS) SB XXII - 204 rushing yards
- Rushing touchdowns: Jalen Hurts (PHI) SB LVII, Terrell Davis (DEN) SB XXXII - 3 rushing TDs
Receiving Records:
- Receptions: James White (NWE) SB LI - 14 receptions
- Receiving yards: Jerry Rice (SFO) SB XXIII - 215 receiving yards
- Receiving touchdowns: Jerry Rice (SFO) SB XXIX, Jerry Rice (SFO) SB XXIV - 3 receiving TDs
Defensive Records:
- Most sacks (unofficial): L.C. Greenwood (PIT) SB X - 4 sacks
- Most sacks (since sacks became official in 1982): Reggie White (GB) SB XXXI, Darnell Dockett (ARI) XLIII, Kony Ealy (CAR) SB 50, Grady Jarrett (ATL) SB LI
- Most interceptions: Rod Martin (OAK) SB XV - 3 interceptions
- Tackles: Dan Morgan (CAR) SB XXXVIII - 18 tackles
Special Teams Records:
- Extra points made: Doug Brien (SFO) SB XXIX, Lin Elliott (DAL) SB XXVII, Mike Cofer (SFO) SB XXIV - 7 made extra points
- Field goals made: Harrison Butker (KAN) SB LVIII, Ray Wersching (SFO) SB XVI, Don Chandler (GNB) SB II - 4 made field goals
Team Records (Single-Game, Individual):
Passing Records:
- Passing attempts: New England - 63 pass attempts vs. Atlanta in SB LI
- Passing completions: New England - 43 completions vs. Atlanta in SB LI
- Passing yards: New England - 500 passing yards vs. Philadelphia in SB LII
- Passing touchdowns: San Francisco - 6 TDs vs. San Diego in SB XXIX
Rushing Records:
- Rushing attempts: Pittsburgh - 57 rushing attempts vs. Minnesota in SB IX
- Rushing yards: Washington - 280 rushing yards vs. Denver in SB XXII
- Rushing touchdowns: Chicago vs. New England (SB XX) and Denver vs. Green Bay (XXXII) - 4 rushing TDs
Defensive Records:
- Fewest points allowed: Dallas vs. Miami (SB VI) and New England vs. Los Angeles (SB LIII) - 3 points allowed
- Fewest yards allowed: Pittsburgh - 119 yards allowed vs Minnesota in SB IX
- Most sacks: Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (SB X), Chicago vs. New England (SB XX), Denver vs. Carolina (SB 50) and Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati (SB LVI) - 7 sacks
- Interceptions: Tampa Bay - 5 interceptions vs. Oakland in SB XXXVII
Team Records (Single-Game, Combined):
Passing Records:
- Passing attempts: Philadelphia vs New England, SB LII; San Diego vs. San Francisco, SB XXIX - 93 attempts
- Passing completions: New Orleans vs. Indianapolis, SB XLIV - 63 completions
- Passing yards: New England vs. Philadelphia, SB LII - 874 passing yards
- Passing touchdowns: San Diego vs San Francisco, SB XXIX; New England vs Philadelphia, SB LII; Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, SB XIII - 7 TDs
Rushing Records:
- Rushing attempts: Washington vs. Miami, SB XVII - 81 rushing attempts
- Rushing yards: Washington vs. Denver, SB XXII - 377 rushing yards
- Rushing touchdowns: Miami vs. Minnesota (SB VIII), Chicago vs. New England (SB XX), San Francisco vs. Denver (SB XXIV), Denver vs. Green Bay (SB XXXII), Kansas City vs. Philadelphia (SB LVII) - 4 rushing TDs
Defensive Records:
- Points allowed: New England vs. Los Angeles, SB LIII - 16 total points
- Fewest yards allowed: Baltimore vs. New York Giants, SB XXXV - 396 yards
- Most sacks: Denver vs. Carolina, SB 50 - 12 sacks
- Interceptions: Baltimore vs. Dallas (SB V) and Tampa Bay vs. Oakland (SB XXXVII) - 6 INTs
Individual Records (Career):
Passing Records:
- Passing attempts: Tom Brady - 421 pass attempts
- Passing completions: Tom Brady - 277 completions
- Passing yards: Tom Brady - 3,039 passing yards
- Passing touchdowns: Tom Brady - 21 passing TDs
- Interceptions: John Elway - 8 interceptions
Rushing Records:
- Rushing attempts: Franco Harris - 101 rushing attempts
- Rushing yards: Franco Harris - 354 rushing yards
- Rushing touchdowns: Emmitt Smith - 5 rushing TDs
Receiving Records:
- Receptions: Jerry Rice - 33 receptions
- Receiving yards: Jerry Rice - 589 receiving yards
- Receiving touchdowns: Jerry Rice - 8 receiving TDs
Defensive Records:
- Most sacks (unofficial): L.C. Greenwood - 5 sacks
- Most sacks (since sacks became official in 1982): Charles Haley, Von Miller - 4.5
- Most interceptions: Larry Brown, Chuck Howley, Rod Martin - 3 interceptions
- Tackles: Rodney Harrison - 34 tackles
Special Teams Records:
- Extra points made: Adam Vinatieri - 13 extra points made
- Field goals made: Harrison Butker - 9 field goals made
