AFC West Division odds: Defending champion Chiefs open as favorites

Not-so-shocking news: The Chiefs are favored to be atop the AFC West standings at the conclusion of the 2024-25 NFL season.

Kansas City is coming off its second consecutive Super Bowl win, but not to be forgotten, the Chiefs have also won eight consecutive AFC West titles.

Can they make it nine?

History says yes.

Over the past eight seasons, the Chiefs have gone 41-7 in the division.

And the odds also lean toward K.C. doing it again.

Let's take a look at the current oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC WEST DIVISION WINNER ODDS: *

Chiefs: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Chargers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Broncos: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Raiders: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

* odds as of 3/5/24

The Chiefs won't be without legit challengers come next season.

In fact, this past season, K.C. and Las Vegas both finished 4-2 in the division, with the two teams in each other's home stadium.

However, the Chiefs won the tiebreaker via overall record.

Let's take a look at the key points to know regarding each AFC West squad next season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

2023-24 division finish: 1st (4-2)

Bottom line: The combination of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce has proven nearly unstoppable since Mahomes became the starter in 2018. Since then, K.C. has won three Super Bowls and made it to at least the AFC title game every season. Winning the division, at this point, as become all but expected.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

2023-24 division finish: 2nd (4-2)

Bottom line: Antonio Pierce will enter his first full season as head coach, and he'll have to make a decision at quarterback. Aidan O'Connell started 10 games last season, going 5-5 and finishing with an 83.9 passer rating. Pierce said at the NFL Combine that the starting job is O'Connell's to lose. Can he guide the Raiders to another victory at Kansas City next season, as well as their first division title since 2002?

Antonio Pierce remembers beating the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

2023-24 division finish: 3rd (3-3)

Bottom line: L.A. has its quarterback in Justin Herbert, and now, it has its head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Simply put, can Harbaugh work his magic on Herbert and once again turn around another program? He's done it at Stanford, with the 49ers and in Michigan. The Chargers franchise figures to be his biggest challenge yet, as they haven't won the division since 2009, back when they were in San Diego.

DENVER BRONCOS

2023-24 division finish: 4th (1-5)

Bottom line: There can be no bottom line until Denver head coach Sean Payton either drafts a quarterback or decides who will play quarterback for the team next season, with Russell Wilson more than likely on his way out. The Broncos were the last team to win the AFC West before Kansas City's eight-season run.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

