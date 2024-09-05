National Football League
AFC North Champions: Complete list of winners by year
National Football League

AFC North Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:12 p.m. ET

The AFC North is renowned for its tough, physical style of play, making it one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. This article will delve into the historical division winners, their defining seasons, and the factors that contributed to their success in this rugged division. Check out the complete list of AFC North champions including year, team and record.

AFC North Champions

  • 2023: Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
  • 2022: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  • 2021: Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
  • 2020: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
  • 2019: Baltimore Ravens (14-2)
  • 2018: Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
  • 2017: Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)
  • 2016: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
  • 2015: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  • 2014: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
  • 2013: Cincinnati Bengals (11-5)
  • 2012: Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
  • 2011: Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
  • 2010: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

Bengals bounce back as AFC North champions in Nick Wright's predictions | First Things First

Bengals bounce back as AFC North champions in Nick Wright's predictions | First Things First
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 2009: Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)
  • 2008: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
  • 2007: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
  • 2006: Baltimore Ravens (13-3)
  • 2005: Cincinnati Bengals (11-5)
  • 2004: Pittsburgh Steelers (15-1)
  • 2003: Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
  • 2002: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5-1)
  • 2001: Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)
  • 2000: Tennessee Titans (13-3)
  • 1999: Jacksonville Jaguars (14-2)
  • 1998: Jacksonville Jaguars (11-5)
  • 1997: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
  • 1996: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
  • 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
  • 1994: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
  • 1993: Houston Oilers (12-4)
  • 1992: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
  • 1991: Houston Oilers (11-5)
  • 1990: Cincinnati Bengals (9-7)
  • 1989: Cleveland Browns (9-6-1)
  • 1988: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  • 1987: Cleveland Browns (10-5)
  • 1986: Cleveland Browns (12-4)
  • 1985: Cleveland Browns (8-8)
  • 1984: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
  • 1983: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
  • 1982: Cincinnati Bengals (7-2)*
  • 1981: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
  • 1980: Cleveland Browns (11-5)
  • 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
  • 1978: Pittsburgh Steelers (14-2)
  • 1977: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5)
  • 1976: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)
  • 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-2)
  • 1974: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3-1)
  • 1973: Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
  • 1972: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)
  • 1971: Cleveland Browns (9-5)
  • 1970: Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

*A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.

Who has won the most AFC North championships?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won the AFC North the most times, with a total of 24 division wins. 

Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers – 24
  • Cincinnati Bengals – 11
  • Baltimore Ravens – 7
  • Cleveland Browns – 6
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Best NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson lead rankings

2024 Best NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson lead rankings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes