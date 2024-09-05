National Football League AFC North Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The AFC North is renowned for its tough, physical style of play, making it one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL . This article will delve into the historical division winners, their defining seasons, and the factors that contributed to their success in this rugged division. Check out the complete list of AFC North champions including year, team and record.

AFC North Champions

2023: Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

2022: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

2021: Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

2020: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

2019: Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

2018: Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

2017: Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

2016: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

2015: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

2014: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

2013: Cincinnati Bengals (11-5)

2012: Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

2011: Baltimore Ravens (12-4)

2010: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

2009: Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)

2008: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

2007: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

2006: Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

2005: Cincinnati Bengals (11-5)

2004: Pittsburgh Steelers (15-1)

2003: Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

2002: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5-1)

2001: Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

2000: Tennessee Titans (13-3)

1999: Jacksonville Jaguars (14-2)

1998: Jacksonville Jaguars (11-5)

1997: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

1996: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

1995: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

1994: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

1993: Houston Oilers (12-4)

1992: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

1991: Houston Oilers (11-5)

1990: Cincinnati Bengals (9-7)

1989: Cleveland Browns (9-6-1)

1988: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

1987: Cleveland Browns (10-5)

1986: Cleveland Browns (12-4)

1985: Cleveland Browns (8-8)

1984: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

1983: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

1982: Cincinnati Bengals (7-2)*

1981: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

1980: Cleveland Browns (11-5)

1979: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

1978: Pittsburgh Steelers (14-2)

1977: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5)

1976: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

1975: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-2)

1974: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3-1)

1973: Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

1972: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3)

1971: Cleveland Browns (9-5)

1970: Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

*A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.

Who has won the most AFC North championships?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won the AFC North the most times, with a total of 24 division wins.

Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

Pittsburgh Steelers – 24

Cincinnati Bengals – 11

Baltimore Ravens – 7

Cleveland Browns – 6

