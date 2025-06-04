National Football League Adam Sandler's next film could feature Derrick Henry if he hits 2,000 yards Published Jun. 5, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Adam Sandler's next movie featuring a prominent athlete could star Derrick Henry, but there's one thing that needs to happen to get the ball rolling on that film: Henry has to run for 2,000-plus yards in the 2025-26 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens' running back has never reached that mark in his nine-year career — coming within 79 yards of it last season — but now he has extra incentive.

That's because Henry has an affinity for Sandler's films.

"You know, Adam Sandler is my favorite actor," Henry said on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday when the host showed him his "Happy Gilmore" hoodie. Then, the Ravens' running back doubled down, asking Patrick for a favor.

"If you ever see (Sandler) again, tell him I’m a really big fan. I would really love to meet him one day."

Henry displayed genuine glee when making the request, exemplifying his true adoration for Sandler. Patrick saw it, too, confirming he would fulfill that request.

"I'm going to text him today," Patrick said. "And, if you get to 2,000 yards, I'll get you in a Sandler movie."

That's when Henry really lit up. When he had been asked earlier about his goal of running for 2,000 yards in a single season, he hadn't expressed much motivation, but that guarantee to be in the next Sandler film changed his outlook.

"Say no more," Henry said. "Bet is on!"

(L-R) Adam Sandler and LeBron James attend the Netflix World Premiere of "Hustle" at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Sandler and James each had a role in producing the film, and Sandler starred in it.

So, there it is. If Henry can usurp 2,000 yards, he could follow in the footsteps of other superstar athletes, such as Kevin Garnett, who acted alongside Sandler in "Uncut Gems", and Anthony Edwards, who was a key supporting character in "Hustle".

It may seem like a tall task, or a "Longest Yard," if you will, as Henry has yet to reach that mark and is heading into his 10th NFL season — but don't bet against him with a date on the big screen next to Sandler on the line.

