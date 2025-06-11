National Football League Will Howard 'fired up' to learn from Aaron Rodgers as his backup QB Updated Jun. 11, 2025 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers' arrival in Pittsburgh will improve the Steelers' chances of winning this season. But, his presence will also boost the future of their quarterback room.

Prior to Rodgers officially signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Steelers were set to rely on unproven and inexperienced play-callers such as Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard. If they hadn't landed Rodgers, those two might have been using this current minicamp period as a battleground for the starting job.

Instead, the veteran Rodgers will offer a source of consistency on the field and take those younger gunslingers under his wing, to potentially leave the franchise in a better place than when he got there.

Howard, especially, has potential. He led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff National Championship victory in 2025 before Pittsburgh selected him in the sixth round of April's NFL draft.

"Will's a good kid," Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday during his first media availability in Pittsburgh. "I'm going to be with him every single day, in every single meeting … I'm going to help him out as much as I can."

Rodgers has a lot to offer. The 41-year-old is entering his 21st year in the NFL, and has two MVPs and a Super Bowl victory to show for it. But, before accomplishing any of that, he found himself in the same spot as Howard is now — backing up a Hall of Famer.

Rodgers spent the first three years of his career with the Packers backing up Brett Favre. He had to put aside his ego and learn from one of the game's great quarterbacks. That experience put him in a position to succeed. Then, after earning the starting job in 2008, he led Green Bay on a Super Bowl run two years later.

Howard recognizes the valuable opportunity, as well.

"I’m fired up," he said Tuesday about learning from Rodgers. "He’s a guy I grew up watching, idolizing. It’s cool to be in the same room as him. He’s a legend in this game. I’m gonna try and learn as much as I can from him and be the best support guy I can be for him. It’s amazing."

