National Football League
Will Howard 'fired up' to learn from Aaron Rodgers as his backup QB
National Football League

Will Howard 'fired up' to learn from Aaron Rodgers as his backup QB

Updated Jun. 11, 2025 7:03 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers' arrival in Pittsburgh will improve the Steelers' chances of winning this season. But, his presence will also boost the future of their quarterback room. 

Prior to Rodgers officially signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Steelers were set to rely on unproven and inexperienced play-callers such as Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard. If they hadn't landed Rodgers, those two might have been using this current minicamp period as a battleground for the starting job.  

Instead, the veteran Rodgers will offer a source of consistency on the field and take those younger gunslingers under his wing, to potentially leave the franchise in a better place than when he got there.

Howard, especially, has potential. He led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff National Championship victory in 2025 before Pittsburgh selected him in the sixth round of April's NFL draft. 

"Will's a good kid," Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday during his first media availability in Pittsburgh. "I'm going to be with him every single day, in every single meeting … I'm going to help him out as much as I can."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers has a lot to offer. The 41-year-old is entering his 21st year in the NFL, and has two MVPs and a Super Bowl victory to show for it. But, before accomplishing any of that, he found himself in the same spot as Howard is now — backing up a Hall of Famer. 

Rodgers spent the first three years of his career with the Packers backing up Brett Favre. He had to put aside his ego and learn from one of the game's great quarterbacks. That experience put him in a position to succeed. Then, after earning the starting job in 2008, he led Green Bay on a Super Bowl run two years later.

Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre (4) discussing play with backup QB Aaron Rogers (12) on sidelines bench during game vs Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay, WI 9/9/2007 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X78607 TK1 )

Howard recognizes the valuable opportunity, as well.

"I’m fired up," he said Tuesday about learning from Rodgers. "He’s a guy I grew up watching, idolizing. It’s cool to be in the same room as him. He’s a legend in this game. I’m gonna try and learn as much as I can from him and be the best support guy I can be for him. It’s amazing."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aaron Rodgers confirms he's wearing a wedding ring, but for who?

Aaron Rodgers confirms he's wearing a wedding ring, but for who?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes