Aaron Rodgers on Roman Wilson: Steelers are 'Going to Hold Him to High Standard'

Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson is turning heads this summer, and that includes the one who will be throwing him passes.

"I think he’s improving every day. You can’t skew the results from the details. You look at his game the other night, he made a couple splash plays. But we’re going to coach him hard," Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said about Wilson on Tuesday, according to Pro Football Talk. "His receiver coach, [offensive coordinator] Art [Smith], and myself on the details, because the details are what make the difference. And even though he had a couple of big plays, there’s some room for improvement there.

"Wouldn’t say anything if we just thought he was going to be a guy, just any guy that you could throw in. But I think he has a chance to be a big-time talent in the league. So, we’re going to hold him to a high standard. I’m really happy with him, the way he’s played. But we’re going to hold him to a standard of excellence that I think he’s capable of reaching."

After reeling in each of his two targets for 24 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wilson tallied two receptions once more in its Week 2 preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with them going for a combined 72 yards, those being 42- and 30-yard pickups.

Wilson only appeared in one game in his 2024 rookie campaign due to ankle and hamstring injuries. Pittsburgh selected the receiver with the No. 84 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan, whom he helped win the National Championship in his 2023 senior season.

In said championship season (2023), Wilson totaled 48 receptions for 789 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and 12 touchdowns, leading the Wolverines in all four categories.

Wilson is part of a Steelers wide receiver room that now includes two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf and veteran Robert Woods; Pittsburgh traded previous No. 1 receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in May. Wilson is also joined by wide receiver Calvin Austin III, among others.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in June after spending the previous two seasons with the New York Jets (2023-24). Last season, Rodgers totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes.

Rodgers, Wilson and the Steelers close out their 2025 preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night and, ironically, open their regular season on the road against the Jets, who now have Justin Fields under center – Fields made six starts for Pittsburgh last season – on Sept. 7.

