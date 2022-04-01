National Football League Aaron Rodgers or LeBron James: Who is better to build a team around? 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you were looking to construct a championship team, would you be better off building it around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James?

On the most recent episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," Skip Bayless was presented with that exact quandary, and according to him, you'd be wise to choose the 38-year-old reigning NFL MVP over the 37-year-old future NBA Hall of Famer — even though he favors neither to deliver ample amounts of glory.

"I do not care for Aaron Rodgers, as I have made very clear on ‘Undisputed,'" Bayless said. "LeBron is a much nicer and better guy. In fact, he's nice to a fault I always say. Not enough killer instinct in him. No [Michael] Jordan. I would much rather spend time with and around LeBron, but if I'm starting a team right here, right now, give me Aaron bleepin' Rodgers.

"All I know is, he's gonna at least get me to the playoffs, as opposed to LeBron because all Aaron [has] done is win back-to-back MVPs. I can't argue with that."

Both Rodgers and James have earned their fair share of accolades over the years. Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time NFL MVP — the first back-to-back MVP since Peyton Manning (2003-04 and 2008-09). James is an 18-time All-Star (2005–2022) and four-time NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP and NBA champion.

In terms of recent playoff success, James won a title with the Lakers in 2020, a far cry from getting booted early from the playoffs last season after falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns in the opening round. The Lakers (31-44) are currently threatening to miss the postseason for the second time in James' four years with the franchise.

Rodgers has gotten the Packers to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons but has only led Green Bay to one Super Bowl appearance and victory, all the way back in 2011.

"[Rodgers has] given you the No. 1 seed in Green Bay the last two years, and then he stunk, and he lost, obviously, back-to-back home playoff games. I think he's been pretty much a disaster in the playoffs ever since he won that long-ago, far-away Super Bowl … 11 years ago. [He's] 7-9 in the playoffs since then."

Rodgers has led Green Bay to the postseason in 12 of his 17 seasons under center. The Packers have earned the No. 1 seed three times since 2008, the most in the NFC. Overall, Rodgers, who has spent his entire career in the NFC, has won 10 postseason games against conference competition and is 11-10 (.524) in the postseason all-time.

James has made it to the postseason 15 times in his 19-year career and twice with the Lakers. He boasts an overall 174-92 (.654) record in the playoffs. Through 55 games this season, he is shooting 52.3% from the field for a league-leading average of 30.1 points.

Still, despite James' all-time playoff success, Bayless doesn't see a path to another ring for "The King," but still believes Rodgers could stumble upon a second Super Bowl title — if he's lucky.

"So, again, I don't love my chances with Aaron in the postseason. I don't trust him, … but I gotta take my chances with Aaron because at least he's gonna get me there, and he's probably gonna get me the No. 1 seed. And then, maybe one of these years I get lucky — because Aaron would get lucky and find himself in the Super Bowl once again."

