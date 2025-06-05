National Football League Aaron Rodgers odds: How will the four-time MVP fare in Pittsburgh? Published Jun. 5, 2025 4:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We don't know how long Aaron Rodgers will spend in Pittsburgh, but we know he's there for at least next season.

It was reported Thursday that the 41-year-old, four-time MVP will travel to Pittsburgh and sign with the franchise on Friday, putting an end to a long waiting game between the two sides.

Now, it's all about football.

Let's check out the odds for Rodgers and the Steelers heading into next season at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 5.

Aaron Rodgers total passing yards

Over 3300.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 3300.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Aaron Rodgers passing touchdowns

Over 23.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 23.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Aaron Rodgers to win MVP: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Steelers to win Super Bowl: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Steelers to win AFC: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Steelers to win AFC North: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Steelers to make playoffs: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Steelers to miss playoffs: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

The Steelers' Super Bowl odds didn't budge after Thursday's news regarding Rodgers, possibly because sportsbooks have seen this move coming for what seems like forever.

Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, but only played last season, after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023-24 season.

Despite the Jets' 5-12 record, Rodgers put up a respectable 3,897 passing yards and 28 TDs. He threw 11 picks on the season, tied for the third-most in a season during his 20-year career.

Rodgers now joins a Steelers squad that has made the postseason in four of the last five seasons, but hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.

As a four-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection, individually, Rodgers is one of the most accomplished QBs in NFL history. However, he has only won one Super Bowl during his illustrious career.

