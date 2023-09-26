National Football League Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Love's comeback win at Lambeau: 'I'm happy for him' Published Sep. 26, 2023 4:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love earned the first home win of his career Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

His performance wasn't the greatest from a statistical standpoint — Love had a 66.4 quarterback rating compared to 123.2 and 113.5, respectively, in Weeks 1 and 2 — but it was likely his most impressive showing overall. Love dealt with several setbacks in the contest, including throwing his first interception, but displayed a veteran's poise in the fourth quarter as he brought his pack downfield for a game-winning drive, the first of his career.

His mentor and predecessor in Green Bay had his eyes on the matchup, and told Pat McAfee Tuesday that he couldn't have been more proud of Love for his heroics.

"It's a special feeling to play at Lambeau," Aaron Rodgers said, "and to have a game like that where it all wasn't going your way, and then you just kind of figured it out in the fourth quarter. Obviously some big plays, a fourth-and-one, running an old staple where you're basically kind of read optioning that one, and to make Demario Davis miss on the goal line was pretty special, and that a touchdown pass to win it. And … the Saints miss a field goal.

"And it's that moment I feel like … it's his first start at Lambeau. There's nothing like that. My first start was on a Monday night against Minnesota, and when you trot out that last drive, when the game's in hand, and you're taking knees, there's not many better feelings in sports. So big congrats to J … I'm happy for him, and that's a cool moment, he'll never forget that moment."

Rodgers himself has been shelved for the season with a torn Achilles after suffering the injury in his New York Jets' debut, but that hasn't kept him away from the game in the slightest. And though he and Love are no longer teammates, Rodgers has openly maintained that he'll be in the young player's corner.

