Rodgers faces renewed pressure to deliver Super Bowl for Packers

Aaron Rodgers will remain a member of the Green Bay Packers after all.

The NFL's back-to-back MVP is not only set to return to Green Bay, but he could be on his way to becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history.

But, with great ability comes great responsibility, and in Rodgers' case, heavy pockets come with heavy expectations. With an upgraded checkbook, Rodgers is now under even more pressure to capture his elusive second Super Bowl title.

"Aaron Rodgers better bring the Packers a Super Bowl to validate a new deal," Emmanuel Acho said on "Speak For Yourself."

"If you have been given the most, then in return, you need to give the Packers the most. Not give yourself the most. An MVP is an individual award. Please deliver the Packers a Super Bowl."

Shannon Sharpe shared a similar sentiment on Tuesday's edition of " Undisputed. "

"That's a lot of money, and he's deserving of it, but the thing is, he's got to pay it off," Sharpe said. "He's got to give them a championship over the next four years.

"He's too great of a player to be that talented, to have those kinds of numbers — the touchdown-to-interception ratio, the MVP — to only taste the nectar one time."

Following the news of Russell Wilson's trade to Denver, Matthew Stafford is now the only other starting quarterback in the NFC, outside of Rodgers, with a Super Bowl ring. There is a window of opportunity for the Packers to capitalize on getting back to the big game, but in order to do so, they felt they had to lock up their franchise quarterback.

With back-to-back MVP honors, Rodgers has proven that he still is atop the quarterback hierarchy in the NFL … individually.

Now, he needs to individually help deliver the ultimate team reward.

