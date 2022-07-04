National Football League Favre says Davante Adams will suffer without Aaron Rodgers 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Davante Adams is one of the most enigmatic names heading into the 2022-23 NFL season.

The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was undoubtedly Aaron Rodgers' most outstanding play-maker throughout the majority of Rodgers' career, and has a large stake in Rodgers' most recent MVP showing.

Adams was bested by only one other receiver (Cooper Kupp) in multiple receiving categories last season, including receptions (123), yards (1,553) and receiving first downs (84). He was also fifth in the NFL in TDs (11), and yards after the catch (613).

Adams is generally near the top of the receiving leader board on a seasonal basis, and though many people would argue that Rodgers is largely responsible for his success, some would counter that Adams plays just as large a role in Rodgers' recent accomplishments.

Brett Favre is a part of the former group. And according to the Hall of Fame quarterback, Adams will have a hard time putting out the same production in Las Vegas as he did in Green Bay.

"I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him," Favre said this week, via Yahoo Sports.

"No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect," he said. "I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. He may never be, and that's no disrespect either.

"It's just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I'd be shocked if he had the same year he's had this year. That's not to say he can't do it, but I would be shocked."

On Monday, Colin Cowherd disagreed with Favre's projection.

"Derek Carr leads the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks in the last seven years," Cowherd said on "The Herd." He's a top 10 quarterback. He carried a dysfunctional sideshow last year to the playoffs in the AFC, the better conference. He can win, he's elevated no-name players, rookies. That's what Davante Adams gets, and Josh McDaniels."

Brett Favre 'would be shocked' if Davante Adams repeats 2021 season

Cowherd went on to stress that it'd be Rodgers who'd undergo a downtrend, not Adams.

"Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 receiver is now Allen Lazard. I'm not sure he could make the Rams or the Bucs. Or is it the ghost of Sammy Watkins? Or a second-round wide receiver [Christian Watson] from an FCS school? Aaron Rodgers does not have a No. 1 or No. 2 receiver. I look at all of those guys as a three or a four.

"I think the winner by unanimous decision in this trade is Davante Adams, who's going to go into an offensive-minded program. I think Green Bay is going to take a massive step back."

