Reports: Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win Super Bowl

2 hours ago

Aaron Donald could be calling it a career much sooner than expected.

The Rams' three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been open about his desires to win a Super Bowl ring, going as far as saying that his legacy would be incomplete without one. 

And just before his appearance in Super Bowl LVI, news broke that Donald's second SB game could be the last game of his career.

"He's big on legacy, and he doesn't want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things, but never won a Super Bowl," former Patriots Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison said in NBC's pre-game show.

Should he retire, Donald's all-time résumé will be as decorated as they come.

He was a Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, seven-time All-Pro from 2015-21, and eight-time Pro Bowler from 2014-21.

Since entering the NFL in 2014, Donald has recorded the most sacks (98.0), tackles for loss (150), and QB Hits (226) in the NFL. He became the Rams' all-time sack leader this season.

Should he retire, he'll join Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Andrew Luck, Luke Kuechly, Patrick Willis and Earl Campbell as premier players to retire while still in the heart of their careers.

This is a developing story.

