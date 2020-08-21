National Football League A Tale of Two QB Rooms 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This week has proved to be an intriguing one when it comes to the quarterback rooms at two forever-linked franchises.

It started on Wednesday, when New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shockingly admitted that he would at least consider a quarterback-by-committee approach this upcoming season, after 20 years with Tom Brady firmly at the helm of his offense.

"It might. I always say I'll do what I think is best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win. So, whatever that is, I would certainly consider that. If it's run unbalanced line or double unbalanced line or 23 personnel – whatever it is, if it helps us win, then I would consider anything."

Fans and media alike were caught off-guard by the admission, but with three quarterbacks in the running for the starting job – former NFL MVP Cam Newton, second-year QB Jarrett Stidham, and veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer – it might just be that Belichick hasn't officially chosen Brady's successor yet.

However, in recent days, things don't seem to be looking up for at least one of the three QBs.

While Stidham's injury doesn't seem to be that serious, it could seriously hurt his chances at winning the starting spot for Week 1, considering the Patriots are set to host the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13, a little over three weeks from now.

And, according to reports, Stidham has been less than impressive so far in training camp.

As for Newton, NESN's Doug Kyed had an interesting observation from practice this week.

One of Friday’s most notable observations came during otherwise ordinary punt return drills. Newton worked individually with prospective starting wide receiver Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu while the rest of the quarterbacks were across the field resting.

Outside of attempting to click with his receiving corps, one thing that's surely clicking for Newton on the practice field is his dance moves, which delighted the internet this past week.

Whether Newton will electric slide his way into the starting spot in New England is still to be determined, but on Thursday, the Patriots former starter also made headlines.

Or, should we say the Patriots' former tight end made headlines regarding New England's former starting QB.

"How does his arm look? His arm looks like when I first got into the league ... His arm may actually be stronger than when he was 33, which is incredible."

And of course, who would know more about Brady's arm than Gronk?

Football fans are just weeks away from seeing how Brady looks in his Tampa Bay debut, and what Newton brings to New England in his Patriots debut, assuming he wins the starting job.

Until then, we can spend our time comparing the two QBs in other ways.

