The Big Picture: Cowboys Defense Runs Out of Steam, Playoff Hopes on Life Support

Ford Field (Detroit) – For the Cowboys, this wasn't just a game that got away from them Thursday night, but a season as well.

A 44-30 loss to the Lions dropped Dallas to 6-6-1, and while that doesn't mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention, it dealt those hopes a serious blow, with just a 9% chance to make the postseason by one projection.

"We're going to need some things to happen for us," quarterback Dak Prescott said after throwing two interceptions in the second half. "I don't think it's in our control at this point, but what we can do is control the way we approach this game. I think that's led by the pride and the love that you have for this game."

A win, and the hope that would come with it, was within the Cowboys' reach Thursday. Down 27-9 after a Prescott interception on the first play of the second half, they clawed their way back and trailed just 30-27 in the fourth quarter. Their defense had the Lions on a third-and-6, one stop away from having the ball with a chance at the lead, but Jared Goff converted on a 33-yard pass to Jameson Williams, and the Lions were in control from then on.

"As a defense, man, we're way better than 44 points," defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said. "We've got a great defense, a great defensive line, but we have to do our job to the best of our ability and execute, and make more plays. ... Any time you lose, especially putting up the points they put up, it's a pretty hard pill to swallow."

Had the Cowboys won Thursday, their playoff probability would have jumped to 41%, per The Athletic's playoff simulator, but the loss drops that to 9% – even if Dallas wins its four remaining games to finish 10-6-1, they would have only a 40% chance of making it, meaning they need multiple other teams to lose to give them a chance.

"It definitely is one of those that got away from us," tackle Tyler Smith said. "We're minus-3 in turnover ratio, and the opportunities we did have to score early on, we put ourselves further back than we needed to be, and (Detroit) just ultimately played football and capitalized when they could. It's the same disappointment you have when you take any other loss. We know where we are in the season. We know that every game is a must-win game and we have to dominate. I just feel like we didn't come out and play clean enough to do that today."

Three straight wins – including beating both Super Bowl teams from last year, the Eagles and Chiefs, in a span of five days – had given Dallas a newfound confidence, a hope that it hadn't dug too deep a hole early in the season with losses to the Panthers and Cardinals.

But Thursday was a night of missed opportunities – kicker Brandon Aubrey went 5-for-5 on field goals, three from 55 yards and longer, but each of those represented a failure by the offense, settling for three points when they needed seven.

"I think you can feel it – a lot quieter," Aubrey said of the dejection in the locker room after the game. "I don't know how to put words to it, but it feels like we left one on the table there. Three turnovers is not a recipe to win a game."

Dallas' four remaining opponents are beatable – of the Vikings, Chargers, Commanders and Giants, only Los Angeles has a winning record. To get to 10 wins would be a significant step forward from 7-10 a year ago, but it might ring hollow without a playoff berth.

"The guys are pissed off right now," Prescott said. "I don't think this is any deflated moment. Like 'Oh, hands are up, we're done.' You know what I mean? No. Absolutely not. This is a team that's changed since the bye week. This is the first time this group (since the bye has) suffered this. So I hope it pisses people off the right way, because it is fuel, and I know, starting with myself, we have to make sure we have a great week of prep for next week."

Dallas' defense has seen its ups and downs, struggling early after star edge rusher Micah Parsons was traded to the Packers, then finding itself in recent weeks with the addition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, then taking a step back with Thursday's struggles. The 44 points allowed match the most they've given up since last October, when they lost to the same Detroit team by a 47-9 score.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked if the emotional letdown of having such a difficult path to playoff contention could take a toll on his players. He said he's confident it won't.

"This is a special group of guys. They're not going to let that happen," he said. "They're disappointed. They're disappointed because we let an opportunity to win a game on the road against a good team get away from us. ... We'll go back to work and we're guaranteed another championship opportunity next week against Minnesota."

