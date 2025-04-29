National Football League 5 key post-draft questions: Can Shedeur Sanders win Browns' QB1 job? Published May. 1, 2025 8:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview, several questions have been answered. But many others persist. New ones have developed, too.

Here are five major questions around the league following the draft and as rookie minicamps get underway.

Aaron Rodgers is signing with the Steelers, right?

The way Pittsburgh operated in the draft indicates so. At the very least, the Steelers still seem to be optimistic that they’ll land the four-time NFL MVP.

Despite Rodgers announcing earlier this month that he had no timeline for making a decision on his football future, the Steelers passed on taking a quarterback four times before selecting Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round. As a late-round pick, Howard isn’t a lock to make Pittsburgh’s roster. And the team's only other passers are Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph.

If Rodgers doesn’t ultimately commit, the Steelers’ quarterback outlook would be dire. An attempted trade for the Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins could be on the table in that situation. Pittsburgh could also keep an eye on the crowded quarterback rooms of the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Should Steelers have drafted a QB earlier while waiting on Aaron Rodgers?

Can Shedeur Sanders win the Browns' QB1 job?

With third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and fifth-rounder Sanders in the picture, the Browns’ quarterback room is now five deep. Even setting aside Deshaun Watson, who could miss all of 2025 after re-tearing his Achilles, Cleveland will be tasked with splitting reps in what could be a four-way open competition for QB1.

Joe Flacco, who guided the Browns to a 4-1 record and playoff appearance in 2023 en route to Comeback Player of the Year honors, has $3 million guaranteed in his one-year contract. Even at age 40, he’s a safe bet to make the team. Same with Gabriel, considering he’s a third-round pick (third-rounders are rarely cut as rookies). The last spot in the quarterback room could come down to Sanders or Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick who has been traded twice. That's where Sanders' focus should be before pushing to become the starting quarterback.

Breaking down Shedeur Sanders' chances to be Cleveland's QB1

Will Kirk Cousins be on the Falcons’ roster Week 1?

Atlanta didn’t deal Cousins during the draft, which increases the chances that he’ll remain on the roster in 2025. But a lot could change between now and the fall. A quarterback injury during training camp or a team desperate for a passer (like the Steelers, if Rodgers doesn’t sign with them) could lead to a trade.

The Falcons may also keep Cousins on the roster into the season, leaving open the possibility of a deal ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. But Cousins also has a say in the matter, considering he has a no-trade clause in his contract. He’d need to waive it for any deal to go through, which he might do if Michael Penix Jr. is entrenched as Atlanta's starter.

Who will be the Saints' starting QB in 2025?

The uncertainty surrounding Derek Carr’s shoulder injury shrouds the Saints’ QB1 job in mystery. In the worst-case scenario with Carr’s injury, second-round pick Tyler Shough would be thrust into a starting role by default.

But what happens if Carr is healthy in training camp?

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis gave local media conflicting messages during the draft. When discussing Shough’s role, Loomis said, "It’s going to be a competition." But when asked if that would be against Carr, the GM said, "Derek’s the starter."

Will Giants’ quarterback approach pay off?

On the surface, New York's quarterback plan — having No. 25 overall pick Jaxson Dart sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston — looks great. The Giants got their veteran starter (Wilson) and their hopeful QB of the future (Dart). We’ve seen way too many instances of first-round quarterbacks being pushed to play early, hurting their confidence and development in the long term. If all goes according to plan, Dart won’t have to play until he’s ready.

But this plan only works if 1) Dart turns out to be a hit and 2) Wilson (and/or Winston) plays well enough to make the Giants competitive in the short term. If the veterans play poorly, and Dart either isn’t ready to step in and/or plays just as badly, coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen could be out the door.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

