49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel requests trade

Deebo Samuel's days in San Francisco might be numbered.

The 49ers' All-Pro wideout has reportedly requested to be traded, per multiple outlets. NFL Network's Ian Rapport added that Samuel informed the club of his desire to leave more than a week ago and negotiations on a possible extension have thus been halted.

Samuel's discontent first came to light less than two weeks ago when he scrubbed his Instagram account of references to the 49ers. He later revealed that fans had been sending him racist messages and death threats. It's all a stark turn of events from the beginning of the offseason, when San Francisco brass insisted a new deal for Samuel was a priority and had been budgeted for.

Since then, multiple All-Pro receivers netted new deals north of $20 million, with Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill being traded in the process. Samuel is coming off a career year in which he became the first player in league history to tally 1,400 receiving yards and 300 rushing yards in the same season. His eight rushing touchdowns were an NFL record for a wide receiver, while his 14 TDs and 1,770 yards from scrimmage both ranked second in 2021.

"I think Deebo's thinking, I'm looking at this market, I single-handedly beat Green Bay (in the playoffs) — it wasn't the quarterback — I want to be the highest-paid guy in the league," Colin Cowherd theorized. "Somebody's telling him that."

The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make less than $4 million. He also recently turned 26 years old, has a notable injury history, and his involvement in the run game increased dramatically last season with the 49ers. Rapoport noted that Samuel has issues with how he's used.

"I'm not saying money doesn't matter, but what if it's a money thing — I want to be paid more — but what Deebo is saying is, hey man, you use me in a way that I don't get to just run routes," Cowherd said. "I'm playing two positions, and I'm all beat up here. The other receivers don't line up behind and get whacked by linebackers. And so Deebo is saying, either you have to pay me top of the market the way you use me, or I'll take less but get me out of the backfield."

Samuel was reportedly looking for an extension in the range of $25 million annually. Now, he's looking to play for another team.

