National Football League
49ers vs. Eagles odds: How to bet, picks, more 49ers vs. Eagles odds: How to bet, picks, more
National Football League

49ers vs. Eagles odds: How to bet, picks, more

55 mins ago

The San Francisco 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams come into this matchup off victories in their season-openers.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had an impressive Week 1 outing against Atlanta, passing for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns. But, the signal caller's test will get tougher this weekend against the Niners.

The good news for San Francisco, they compiled 442 yards in Week 1. The bad news, they allowed 430 to the Detroit Lions. Look for the 49ers to come into this game with more urgency after almost blowing a double-digit lead last Sunday.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for San Francisco versus Detroit, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Eagles +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "There's an advantage for Philadelphia as they have some nice, dynamic players on the perimeter. And, the Niners' corners are the weakness of their team. So, there's the issue. San Francisco's weakness may be the strength of the Eagles.

"Jalen Hurts also gives you a mobile component. The Niners over the last several years have struggled with Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. It's an interesting matchup for Philadelphia as their strength attacks the Niners' weakness. And it is the second straight road game for the Niners.

"There's a lot of really high-end skill players in this game. A lot of explosive players here, so I would take the over."

PICK: Over 50 total points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
How to Bet Bills-Dolphins
National Football League

How to Bet Bills-Dolphins

How to Bet Bills-Dolphins
Betting odds, and Colin Cowherd gives his expert analysis on the Week 2 matchup between the Bills and Dolphins.
20 mins ago
NFL Week 2 Odds, Picks For Every Game
National Football League

NFL Week 2 Odds, Picks For Every Game

NFL Week 2 Odds, Picks For Every Game
As Week 2 gets set to kick off, here's everything you need to know to make your bets on this week's NFL action.
59 mins ago
By The Numbers: NFL Week 2
National Football League

By The Numbers: NFL Week 2

By The Numbers: NFL Week 2
Check out the stats that matter for the second week of the NFL season, including Tom Brady and other QBs chasing history.
4 hours ago
Underdogs And Overs In Week 2
National Football League

Underdogs And Overs In Week 2

Underdogs And Overs In Week 2
Jason McIntyre has a full slate of bets for Week 2, and there are two notable trends you need to keep in mind.
20 hours ago
Mood Swings
National Football League

Mood Swings

Mood Swings
Aaron Rodgers wasn't himself in Week 1 against the Saints. Is it time for the Packers to worry about their quarterback?
20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes