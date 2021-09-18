National Football League 49ers vs. Eagles odds: How to bet, picks, more 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams come into this matchup off victories in their season-openers.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had an impressive Week 1 outing against Atlanta, passing for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns. But, the signal caller's test will get tougher this weekend against the Niners.

The good news for San Francisco, they compiled 442 yards in Week 1. The bad news, they allowed 430 to the Detroit Lions. Look for the 49ers to come into this game with more urgency after almost blowing a double-digit lead last Sunday.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for San Francisco versus Detroit, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3 (49ers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Eagles +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "There's an advantage for Philadelphia as they have some nice, dynamic players on the perimeter. And, the Niners' corners are the weakness of their team. So, there's the issue. San Francisco's weakness may be the strength of the Eagles.

"Jalen Hurts also gives you a mobile component. The Niners over the last several years have struggled with Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. It's an interesting matchup for Philadelphia as their strength attacks the Niners' weakness. And it is the second straight road game for the Niners.

"There's a lot of really high-end skill players in this game. A lot of explosive players here, so I would take the over."

PICK: Over 50 total points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

