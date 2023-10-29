National Football League
San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with TD in 17th consecutive game
National Football League

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with TD in 17th consecutive game

Updated Oct. 29, 2023 6:59 p.m. ET

He's done it again.

Christian McCaffrey has officially immortalized himself in the NFL's record book, tying Colts Hall of Famer Lenny Moore with a TD in his 17th straight outing. Moore set the record over the 1963 and '64 seasons. 

McCaffrey tied the record with 3:19 to play in the first quarter of the 49ers' matchup with Cincinnati, busting into the end zone on a two-yard rush.

According to FOX Sports research, McCaffrey also recorded his 14th career game with a rushing TD and a receiving TD, just one shy of tying Marshall Faulk for the most such games ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49ers traded for McCaffrey last season in one of the most prolific trade acquisitions in recent memory. The former Panther was acquired in the middle of the week and revealed that he spent time learning the team's playbook on the flight from North Carolina. 

His transition was smooth as silk, as he scored three TDs in his first five games with the squad. He started the streak in Week 13 against Miami and extended it through the postseason. He's had three multi-TD games this season, including an astounding four-TD effort against Arizona in Week 4.

When asked about the record heading into the game, McCaffrey was cautious to speak on it.

"We just got to keep it going," he said. "I try not to talk about it. Yeah, just not talk about it. Keep it rolling."

He'll have a chance to break the record when the 49ers return from their bye Nov. 12 against Jacksonville. If he does, he'll surely have plenty to talk about following the matchup.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey


 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Panthers QB Bryce Young has season-best performance, tops Texans, C.J. Stroud

Panthers QB Bryce Young has season-best performance, tops Texans, C.J. Stroud

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes