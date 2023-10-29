San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with TD in 17th consecutive game
He's done it again.
Christian McCaffrey has officially immortalized himself in the NFL's record book, tying Colts Hall of Famer Lenny Moore with a TD in his 17th straight outing. Moore set the record over the 1963 and '64 seasons.
McCaffrey tied the record with 3:19 to play in the first quarter of the 49ers' matchup with Cincinnati, busting into the end zone on a two-yard rush.
According to FOX Sports research, McCaffrey also recorded his 14th career game with a rushing TD and a receiving TD, just one shy of tying Marshall Faulk for the most such games ever.
The 49ers traded for McCaffrey last season in one of the most prolific trade acquisitions in recent memory. The former Panther was acquired in the middle of the week and revealed that he spent time learning the team's playbook on the flight from North Carolina.
His transition was smooth as silk, as he scored three TDs in his first five games with the squad. He started the streak in Week 13 against Miami and extended it through the postseason. He's had three multi-TD games this season, including an astounding four-TD effort against Arizona in Week 4.
When asked about the record heading into the game, McCaffrey was cautious to speak on it.
"We just got to keep it going," he said. "I try not to talk about it. Yeah, just not talk about it. Keep it rolling."
He'll have a chance to break the record when the 49ers return from their bye Nov. 12 against Jacksonville. If he does, he'll surely have plenty to talk about following the matchup.
