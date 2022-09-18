National Football League 49ers QB Trey Lance suffers fractured ankle, out for season 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle in Sunday's matchup with Seattle and will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday, according to Niners coach Kyle Shanahan.

Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

49ers' Trey Lance injury update: 'He'll likely need plates and screws to stabilize the ankle joint' — Dr. Matt Provencher Dr. Matt Provencher gives his prognosis on San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance's ankle injury. "He'll likely need plates and screws to stabilize the ankle joint ... but he'll potentially be available for an end-of-season run with the 49ers."

A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.

Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who went 13 of 21 passing for 154 yards, finding the end zone both through the air and on the ground in San Francisco's 27-7 win.

Lance — who had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021 — was 2-for-3 for 30 yards passing and had three carries for 13 yards before leaving the game.

Garoppolo didn’t practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field, before agreeing to return as a backup on a reduced contract this season.

Instead of the non-guaranteed $24.2 million base salary Garoppolo was owed this season, he will get a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the chance to make nearly $9 million more in playing time bonuses.

Now, he's staring at the starting role for the remainder of the season.

This is the second time Lance has gotten hurt in his brief time in the NFL. He injured his knee after his first start last season against Arizona when Garoppolo was hurt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

