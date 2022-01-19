National Football League 49ers-Packers: NFC divisional round By The Numbers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After winning a heavyweight matchup during Super Wild Card Weekend, the San Francisco 49ers face another iconic bout in the NFC divisional round against the Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX).

"The 49ers are on a roll right now." I THE HERD Despite the fact that the Packers are coming off of a bye, Peter Schrager doesn't think they wanted to face a team as physical as the Niners.

Here are the numbers that define 49ers-Packers.

Matchup: The Packers lead the all-time series 38-32-1, including the playoffs. Green Bay defeated the 49ers 30-28 in Week 3 of the regular season. This will be the ninth playoff matchup between these teams, with the previous eight having been split four wins apiece, though the 49ers have won the past three playoff matchups.

The 49ers are 34-22 all time in the playoffs (6-11 in road playoff games). The Packers are 36-24 all time in the playoffs (19-6 in home playoff games).

QUARTERBACKS

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers, fifth season with San Francisco, eighth overall)

3-1: Garoppolo has a 3-1 record as a starter in the playoffs.

64%: Garoppolo completed 16 of 25 pass attempts (64%) for 172 yards and one interception in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers (Packers, 17th season)

111.9: Rodgers led the NFL in passer rating for the second consecutive season at 111.9.

0-3: Rodgers is 0-3 against the 49ers in the playoffs.

12: Rodgers has 11 career playoff wins. With one more, he will tie Brett Favre (12) for the most playoffs wins in Packers franchise history.

OFFENSE

96: 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell had 96 rushing yards in the win against the Cowboys, the most ever by a Niners rookie RB in a playoff game.

1: Deebo Samuel became the first 49ers wide receiver ever to record a rushing touchdown in the playoffs in the team's win over Dallas.

2: Packers wide receiver Davante Adams set franchise records in two categories this season: receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553).

820: Adams is the Packers' all-time leader in playoff receiving yards with 820, as well as in receptions with 63.

DEFENSE

3: Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was one of three players this season to record at least two interceptions returned for touchdowns. He was the first Packer to do this in a season since Julius Peppers in 2014.

SPECIAL TEAMS

18: After making all three of his field-goal attempts against the Cowboys, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould is now 18-for-18 in the playoffs. That is the most attempts without a miss in the Super Bowl era.

COACHES

3-1: With San Francisco's victory over the Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan improved to 3-1 in the playoffs as a head coach. He now looks for his second NFC Championship Game appearance with a win over the Packers.

39-10: Matt LaFleur went 13-4 in his third season as the Packers' coach and is now 39-10 in his career. His 39 wins are the most in NFL history for a head coach in his first three seasons. LaFleur has led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two seasons.

