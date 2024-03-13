National Football League 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk restructures contract, remains NFL's highest-paid fullback Updated Mar. 13, 2024 2:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a restructured contract for the 2024 NFL season, ESPN reported Wednesday. The new deal creates roughly $1.8 million in cap space for the 49ers and keeps Juszczyk as the NFL's highest-paid fullback.

Juszczyk, who will be 33 next season, has two seasons remaining on an original five-year, $27 million deal. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Juszczyk has spent the past seven seasons of his NFL career with the 49ers (2017-23), which followed a four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

More pressure on 49ers offense or defense?

Juszczyk logged 14 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the 2023 regular season for the 49ers, while logging four receptions for 64 yards in the playoffs.

San Francisco is coming off a grueling overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. It recently cut defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk

share