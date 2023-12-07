49ers, Eagles surprise Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees with emotional tributes
The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles may not be particularly fond of each other, but both NFC heavyweights have at least one thing in common — they both know how to make valued members of their respective teams feel special.
Both the 49ers and Eagles had touching tributes for their respective Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees, surprising Philadelphia offensive tackle Lane Johnson and San Francisco defensive tackle Arik Armstead.
Both players were surprised during team meetings in the days after the 49ers beat the Eagles 42-19 in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.
For Johnson, longtime teammate Jason Kelce — a past WPMOY nominee himself — stood up and gave an emotional speech praising Johnson and expressing how glad he is that his fellow offensive lineman is getting this recognition.
In Armstead's case, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks commemorated his fourth consecutive nomination for the award by playing a video of Armstead's fellow defensive linemen expressing how much he means to them and how thankful they are for him.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is handed out every year just before the Super Bowl at the NFL Honors. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the award last season.
Check out both the 49ers' and Eagles' tributes here:
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with Travis Kelce for first time
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season
-
Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Why NFL MVP might be at stake in Sunday's showdown
2023 NFL odds: Week 14 predictions, including Chiefs and Titans to cover
2023 NFL odds: Micah Parsons favored to win DPOY entering Week 14
-
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers claim top spot; Cowboys in top 5 as Chiefs tumble
Who’s the 49ers' MVP? Ranking the 5 players Niners can’t live without
-
Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with Travis Kelce for first time
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season
-
Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Why NFL MVP might be at stake in Sunday's showdown
2023 NFL odds: Week 14 predictions, including Chiefs and Titans to cover
2023 NFL odds: Micah Parsons favored to win DPOY entering Week 14
-
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers claim top spot; Cowboys in top 5 as Chiefs tumble
Who’s the 49ers' MVP? Ranking the 5 players Niners can’t live without