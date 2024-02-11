National Football League 49ers' Dre Greenlaw reportedly tore Achilles in bizarre fashion in Super Bowl LVIII Updated Feb. 11, 2024 8:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dre Greenlaw's appearance in Super Bowl LVIII came to an abrupt and bizarre end.

When the San Francisco 49ers defense went to take the field early in the second quarter, the standout linebacker was hopping as he approached the field. But as Greenlaw was getting off the sideline, his left leg appeared to get caught in the field, causing him to go down in pain.

Greenlaw stayed down for a moment before eventually going into the blue medical tent as the game was in a TV timeout. But the cart came out for Greenlaw shortly after as he went back to the locker room.

The 49ers initially deemed Greenlaw questionable to return. However, he was downgraded and ruled out late in the first half. It's believed that Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles, NFL Media reported.

Greenlaw has played a pivotal role for the 49ers defense over the past couple of seasons, emerging as one of the game's top off-ball linebackers. He recorded 127 total tackles last season and 120 total tackles this season, adding 15 total tackles in San Francisco's first two postseason games.

While he's known for his strong tackling, Greenlaw's two biggest plays came in pass coverage during the 49ers' divisional round win over the Packers. He recorded two interceptions in that game, one giving San Francisco shorter field position to score in the fourth quarter and the other sealing the win.

Greenlaw recorded three total tackles in Super Bowl LVIII before the injury.

