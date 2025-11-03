4 Takeaways From the Cardinals' Win Over the Cowboys

The NFL’s longest losing streak has been snapped.

The Cardinals (3-5), who’ve grown accustomed to fourth-quarter heartbreak this season, managed to fend off a late rally from the Cowboys (3-5-1) to snap their five-game losing streak with a 27-17 victory on Monday night. It marked Arizona’s first victory since Sept. 14, when it beat Carolina in Week 2. Dallas has now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Jacoby Brissett might be playing his way into QB1 for the Cardinals

Kyler Murray has been Arizona’s starting quarterback for years and makes big money, playing on a $230.5 million contract. But in his time sidelined with a foot injury, Jacoby Brissett has been operating Drew Petzing’s offense more efficiently and put together his best performance yet at AT&T Stadium.

A 10th-year veteran, Brissett completed 21-of-31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a dazzling 115.1 passer rating in Monday’s win over the Cowboys. He carved up Dallas’ defense, played well on third down and largely kept Arizona’s offense on schedule.

In three starts, Brissett has thrown for 860 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. Head coach Jonathan Gannon will have a decision to make when Murray is healthy.

2. Harrison's career night

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had his coming out party in Dallas.

Last year’s No. 4 overall pick caught a career-high seven passes on 10 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win against the Cowboys. He was particularly hot in the first half, when he had six receptions (matching his career high entering Monday) for 80 yards and the score.

Harrison showed impressive footwork on his touchdown, which came early in the second quarter. He set up DaRon Bland beautifully with a jab to the outside, causing the fourth-year cornerback to slip and giving Jacoby Brissett a wide-open target in the end zone. In the first quarter, the former Ohio State star had three catches for 53 yards on third down alone.

Harrison joined the Cardinals last season with sky-high expectations but had largely failed to meet them entering Monday night. The performance against Dallas could serve as a catalyst for him moving forward.

3. Cowboys’ offense cools off

In the beginning, it looked like we’d be in for more fireworks from the Cowboys’ offense, like we’ve seen most of this season. Dallas moved the ball with ease on its opening possession. But then it stalled inside the Arizona 5. Tight end Jake Ferguson couldn’t corral a catch on third down. Then Dak Prescott was sacked for a turnover on downs.

The Cowboys’ offense failed to capitalize on opportunities like that all night.

Dallas didn’t score an offensive touchdown until early in the fourth quarter. And in the first half, Ferguson lost a fumble and the Cowboys had three drops. Prescott was also fortunate to have what should’ve been an interception dropped on Dallas’ second drive. The Cowboys had three giveaways overall.

Dallas entered Week 9 ranked second in scoring and total offense and had scored at least 40 points in every home game before Monday night.

4. Cowboys’ defense continues to struggle

It was more of the same for Dallas’ defense against an Arizona offense that entered the week producing at a below-average level.

The Cardinals, who ranked 22nd in points ahead of Monday’s game, scored on five of their first six possessions. The Cowboys' defense couldn’t get off the field, allowing Arizona to convert 7-of-13 attempts on third down. Harrison was taking advantage of Bland all night, as well.

Dallas did have five sacks after not registering any last week against Denver, but overall, the defensive performance was nowhere close to being enough to win. It served as the latest testament to the fact that the Cowboys are more than a player away from having a competent defense.

4 ½. What's next?

Despite snapping their losing streak, the Cardinals’ schedule won’t get any easier. Their next five opponents are above .500, beginning with back-to-back division showdowns against the red-hot Seahawks (6-2) on the road and the Niners (6-3) at home.

The Cowboys will be on their bye next week before playing at Las Vegas (2-6) on Monday night in Week 11.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .