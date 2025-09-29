National Football League 4 Facts from Packers and Cowboys' 40-40 Tie: 'Second-highest-scoring Tie in NFL History' Published Sep. 29, 2025 1:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Packers and Cowboys made history on Sunday night with a 40-40 tie.

Both quarterbacks were lights out, with Jordan Love going 31-of-43 for 337 yards and three touchdowns, and Dak Prescott finishing 31-of-40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

Each team had a standout runner (Josh Jacobs with 22 carries for 86 yards and two TDs, Javonte Williams with 20 carries for 85 yards and a TD) and receiver (Romeo Doubs with six catches for 58 yards and three TDs, George Pickens with eight catches for 134 yards and two TDs). There was a blocked kick returned for a score (not a touchdown) and a big storyline in Micah Parsons return.

Here are four key facts to know from Sunday night's wild showdown in Arlington:

1. Teams with 40+ points and no turnovers were 300-0 at home in the Super Bowl era, including the playoffs; they are now 300-0-1.

It took the Cowboys until the end of the second quarter to get going offensively. The blocked extra point returned for two points ignited Dallas with 10:37 left in the second quarter. The offense went on to score two touchdowns in the final 44 seconds of the first half to go up 16-13 for Dallas' first lead of the game.

2. Packers-Cowboys is the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history, only behind a 43-43 tie between the Oakland Raiders and Boston Patriots in Week 6 of 1964.

The Raiders-Patriots game from 1964 was incredible. Oakland QB Cotton Davidson was 16-of-34 for 337 yards with four TDs, two of which were to WR Art Powell (seven receptions for 121 yards and two TDs. Running back Billy Cannon powered the ground game with 13 carries for 90 yards.

For Boston, QB Babe Parilli was 25-of-47 for 422 yards with four TDs and four interceptions. RBs Ron Burton and Larry Garron had rushing TDs, while Garron added five receptions for 53 yards and two more TDs.

3. This was the first tie in a primetime game since Seahawks vs. Cardinals on Sunday night in Week 7, 2016 (6-6 tie).

Obviously, that Seahawks-Cardinals game did not have the fireworks this one did. It was inevitable that both the Packers and Cowboys were going to score in overtime, but both teams took so much time off the clock on their respective drives that there was no time for more than that.

4. The contest was the seventh primetime game in which both teams scored 40+ points, but it was the first one in 40 years that did not feature Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes.

That is a testament to how good Love and Prescott were. The Packers gained 489 yards of offense and Dallas had 436, both led by outstanding QB play.

