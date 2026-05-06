2026 NFL Schedule Release: All 32 Hype Videos in One Place
When NFL schedule release day arrives, everyone gets excited to see who their favorite team is playing in the upcoming year. But what's become just as anticipated is the videos the teams release to announce them, and the social media teams around the NFL brought the heat this year.
The Los Angeles Chargers had another classic release video, drawing inspiration from the video game Halo. The New York Giants used quarterback Jameis Winston — or "Winston van Goh" — to help share who they'll face this season.
So, now that the NFL schedule has arrived, let's take a look at how all 32 teams unveiled their schedules for the upcoming year.
So here's a look at schedule release videos for each NFL team.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC South
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
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