National Football League
2026 NFL Schedule Release: All 32 Hype Videos in One Place
National Football League

2026 NFL Schedule Release: All 32 Hype Videos in One Place

Updated May. 14, 2026 11:18 p.m. ET

When NFL schedule release day arrives, everyone gets excited to see who their favorite team is playing in the upcoming year. But what's become just as anticipated is the videos the teams release to announce them, and the social media teams around the NFL brought the heat this year.  

The Los Angeles Chargers had another classic release video, drawing inspiration from the video game Halo. The New York Giants used quarterback Jameis Winston — or "Winston van Goh" — to help share who they'll face this season.

So, now that the NFL schedule has arrived, let's take a look at how all 32 teams unveiled their schedules for the upcoming year.

So here's a look at schedule release videos for each NFL team.

AFC East

Argentina flag

Buffalo Bills

Argentina flag

Miami Dolphins

Argentina flag

New England Patriots

Argentina flag

New York Jets

AFC North

Argentina flag

Baltimore Ravens

Argentina flag

Cincinnati Bengals

Argentina flag

Cleveland Browns

Argentina flag

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Argentina flag

Houston Texans

Argentina flag

Indianapolis Colts

Argentina flag

Jacksonville Jaguars

Argentina flag

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Argentina flag

Denver Broncos

Argentina flag

Kansas City Chiefs

Argentina flag

Las Vegas Raiders

Argentina flag

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC East

Argentina flag

Dallas Cowboys

Argentina flag

New York Giants

Argentina flag

Philadelphia Eagles

Argentina flag

Washington Commanders

NFC North

Argentina flag

Chicago Bears

Argentina flag

Detroit Lions

Argentina flag

Green Bay Packers

Argentina flag

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

Argentina flag

Atlanta Falcons

Argentina flag

Carolina Panthers

Argentina flag

New Orleans Saints

Argentina flag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West

Argentina flag

Arizona Cardinals

Argentina flag

Los Angeles Rams

Argentina flag

San Francisco 49ers

Argentina flag

Seattle Seahawks


 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes