2026 NFL Pro Bowl Voting, Roster, Schedule

The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games are set to deliver an unforgettable day of all-star competition on Sunday, February 3, 2025. Fans can look forward to an action-packed event featuring the league's top 88 stars battling it out in thrilling AFC vs. NFC matchups.

NFL Pro Bowl Voting Dates

From Monday, Nov. 27 through Monday, Dec. 15, fans can vote as many times as they would like to help shape the 88-player roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. Votes were collected across multiple platforms to ensure the best players at each position earned their spot in Orlando. All voting ended on Dec. 15, with the complete roster being announced in early January.

Is the Cowboys’ RESURGENCE being OVERHYPED or are they REALLY back?🔥 | First Things First

How does voting work?

The final roster will be determined by the combined votes of fans, players, and coaches, with each group's vote representing one-third of the total. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 19.

Votes can be cast on the NFL website, team websites and also on X. For the final two days of voting from Dec. 14-15, all votes on X will be doubled.

How many players are on the Pro Bowl teams?

44 players per conference (88 total) are selected for the Pro Bowl games. Here is a breakdown of the total number of players who were selected by position:

Offense:

Wide Receivers (8), Tight Ends (4), Tackles (6), Guards (6), Centers (4), Quarterbacks (6), Running Backs (6), Fullbacks (2)

Defense:

Defensive Ends (6), Interior Linemen (6), Outside Linebackers (6), Inside/Middle Linebackers (4), Cornerbacks (8), Safeties (6)

Special Teams:

Punters (2), Placekickers (2), Return Specialists (2), Special Teamers (2), Long Snappers (2)

2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games Schedule

Sunday Pro Bowl AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 Flag Football Game