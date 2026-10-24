2026 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games
NFL Week 8 is nearly here, and it begins with a Thursday showdown between Carolina and Green Bay.
The Saints, Giants, 49ers and Texans have byes.
Here are the lines for every Week 8 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 26.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Spread: Packers -4.5
Moneyline: Packers -210, Panthers +175
O/U: 47.5
Spread: Cowboys -6.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -300, Cardinals +240
O/U: 52.5
Spread: Buccaners -1.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers -129, Falcons +109
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Bills -3.5
Moneyline: Bills -188, Ravens +158
O/U: 53.5
Spread: Steelers -3.5
Moneyline: Steelers -200, Browns +165
O/U: 38.5
Spread: Jaguars -7.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -400, Colts +320
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Jets -1.5
Moneyline: Jets -113, Raiders -107
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Lions -3.5
Moneyline: Lions -166, Vikings +141
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Bengals -10.5
Moneyline: Bengals -600, Titans +450
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Rams -7.5
Moneyline: Rams -370, Chargers +290
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Chiefs -1.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -125, Broncos +105
O/U: 41.5
Spread: Patriots -7.5
Moneyline: Patriots -380, Dolphins +300
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Commanders -3.5
Moneyline: Commanders -106, Eagles +163
O/U: 40.5
Spread: Seahawks -3.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -182, Bears +152
O/U: 46.5
-
How to Watch Packers vs. Lions: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026
How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026
-
How to Watch Giants vs. Texans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026
How to Watch Browns vs. Titans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026
How to Watch Colts vs. Vikings: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026
-
How to Watch Rams vs. Raiders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026
How to Watch Broncos vs. Cardinals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026