National Football League
2026 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games

Published Oct. 26, 2026 12:17 a.m. ET

NFL Week 8 is nearly here, and it begins with a Thursday showdown between Carolina and Green Bay. 

The Saints, Giants, 49ers and Texans have byes.

Here are the lines for every Week 8 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 26. 

 

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National Football LeagueThursday, Oct. 29

Spread: Packers -4.5
Moneyline: Packers -210, Panthers +175
O/U: 47.5

National Football LeagueSunday, Nov. 1

Spread: Cowboys -6.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -300, Cardinals +240
O/U: 52.5

Spread: Buccaners -1.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers -129, Falcons +109
O/U: 45.5

Spread: Bills -3.5
Moneyline: Bills -188, Ravens +158
O/U: 53.5

Spread: Steelers -3.5
Moneyline: Steelers -200, Browns +165
O/U: 38.5

Spread: Jaguars -7.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -400, Colts +320
O/U: 46.5

Spread: Jets -1.5
Moneyline: Jets -113, Raiders -107
O/U: 44.5

Spread: Lions -3.5
Moneyline: Lions -166, Vikings +141
O/U: 46.5

Spread: Bengals -10.5
Moneyline: Bengals -600, Titans +450
O/U: 46.5

Spread: Rams -7.5
Moneyline: Rams -370, Chargers +290
O/U: 44.5

Spread: Chiefs -1.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -125, Broncos +105
O/U: 41.5

Spread: Patriots -7.5
Moneyline: Patriots -380, Dolphins +300
O/U: 44.5

Spread: Commanders -3.5
Moneyline: Commanders -106, Eagles +163
O/U: 40.5

National Football LeagueMonday, Nov. 2

Spread: Seahawks -3.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -182, Bears +152
O/U: 46.5

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