2026 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games

NFL Week 8 is nearly here, and it begins with a Thursday showdown between Carolina and Green Bay.

The Saints, Giants, 49ers and Texans have byes.

Here are the lines for every Week 8 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 26.

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Thursday, Oct. 29

Spread: Packers -4.5

Moneyline: Packers -210, Panthers +175

O/U: 47.5

Sunday, Nov. 1

Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -300, Cardinals +240

O/U: 52.5

Spread: Buccaners -1.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -129, Falcons +109

O/U: 45.5

Spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills -188, Ravens +158

O/U: 53.5

Spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers -200, Browns +165

O/U: 38.5

Spread: Jaguars -7.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -400, Colts +320

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Jets -1.5

Moneyline: Jets -113, Raiders -107

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Lions -3.5

Moneyline: Lions -166, Vikings +141

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Bengals -10.5

Moneyline: Bengals -600, Titans +450

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Rams -7.5

Moneyline: Rams -370, Chargers +290

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -125, Broncos +105

O/U: 41.5

Spread: Patriots -7.5

Moneyline: Patriots -380, Dolphins +300

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Commanders -3.5

Moneyline: Commanders -106, Eagles +163

O/U: 40.5

Monday, Nov. 2

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -182, Bears +152

O/U: 46.5