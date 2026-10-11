2026 NFL Odds Week 6: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games

NFL Week 6 is nearly here, and it will kick off with a Thursday tilt between the Seahawks and Broncos.

The Bengals, Lions, Dolphins and Vikings have byes.

Here are the lines for every Week 6 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 11.

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Thursday, Oct. 15

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -153, Broncos +128

O/U: 42.5

Sunday, Oct. 18

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +130

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Moneyline: Eagles -122, Panthers +102

O/U: 42.5

Spread: Giants -1.5

Moneyline: Giants -125, Saints +105

O/U: 45.5

Spread: Patriots -7.5

Moneyline: Patriots -380, Jets +300

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Steelers -2.5

Moneyline: Steelers -150, Buccaneers +125

O/U: 40.5

Spread: Colts -6.5

Moneyline: Colts -310, Titans +250

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Rams -12.5

Moneyline: Rams -650, Cardinals +475

O/U: 52.5

Spread: Bills -5.5

Moneyline: Bills -275, Raiders +225

O/U: 52.5

Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -390, Chargers +310

O/U: 43.5

Spread: Packers -1.5

Moneyline: Packers -115, Cowboys -105

O/U: 52.5

Monday, Oct. 19

Spread: 49ers -7.5

Moneyline: 49ers -420, Commanders +330

O/U: 50.5