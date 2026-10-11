2026 NFL Odds Week 6: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games
NFL Week 6 is nearly here, and it will kick off with a Thursday tilt between the Seahawks and Broncos.
The Bengals, Lions, Dolphins and Vikings have byes.
Here are the lines for every Week 6 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Oct. 11.
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Spread: Seahawks -2.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -153, Broncos +128
O/U: 42.5
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: TBD
Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +130
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Eagles -1.5
Moneyline: Eagles -122, Panthers +102
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Giants -1.5
Moneyline: Giants -125, Saints +105
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Patriots -7.5
Moneyline: Patriots -380, Jets +300
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Steelers -2.5
Moneyline: Steelers -150, Buccaneers +125
O/U: 40.5
Spread: Colts -6.5
Moneyline: Colts -310, Titans +250
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Rams -12.5
Moneyline: Rams -650, Cardinals +475
O/U: 52.5
Spread: Bills -5.5
Moneyline: Bills -275, Raiders +225
O/U: 52.5
Spread: Chiefs -8.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -390, Chargers +310
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Packers -1.5
Moneyline: Packers -115, Cowboys -105
O/U: 52.5
Spread: 49ers -7.5
Moneyline: 49ers -420, Commanders +330
O/U: 50.5
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