2026 NFL Odds: Can Mike Evans Reach 1,000 Yards in San Francisco?

Along with his streak of 1,000-yard seasons, Mike Evans' streak of playing in Tampa Bay has also ended.

The Buccaneers' legend is headed to San Francisco on a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million.

Will he make his way back to 1,000 receiving yards now that he's catching passes from Brock Purdy?

Mike Evans regular-season receiving yards

Over 949.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 949.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Evans and four-digit receiving totals had become synonymous over the first 11 years of his career. The six-time Pro Bowler had accounted for at least 1,000 yards receiving every year, until that streak ended this past season, when he put up 368 in an injury-plagued season that held him to only eight starts.

Bummer.

Prior to that, Evans, 32, had started at least 13 games in all 11 of his professional seasons, and he tallied at least 67 catches in each of those seasons, before catching only 30 passes last year.

Now, Evans will take his talents to San Francisco, joining a 49ers team in need of some receiving help from an actual receiver.

This past season, running back Christian McCaffrey led the team in receptions (102) and receiving yards (924), and in 2024, tight end George Kittle led the team in both categories, registering 78 receptions and 1,106 receiving yards.

Despite having no dominant traditional wideout last year, S.F. had the fifth-best passing attack in the league, averaging 244.5 yards through the air. Behind McCaffrey, its No. 1 wide receiver was Jauan Jennings, who had 55 catches and 643 yards in 15 games.