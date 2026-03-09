National Football League
2026 NFL Odds: Can Mike Evans Reach 1,000 Yards in San Francisco?
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds: Can Mike Evans Reach 1,000 Yards in San Francisco?

Published Mar. 10, 2026 11:37 a.m. ET

Along with his streak of 1,000-yard seasons, Mike Evans' streak of playing in Tampa Bay has also ended. 

The Buccaneers' legend is headed to San Francisco on a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million.

Will he make his way back to 1,000 receiving yards now that he's catching passes from Brock Purdy

See the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Mike Evans regular-season receiving yards

Over 949.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 949.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Evans and four-digit receiving totals had become synonymous over the first 11 years of his career. The six-time Pro Bowler had accounted for at least 1,000 yards receiving every year, until that streak ended this past season, when he put up 368 in an injury-plagued season that held him to only eight starts. 

Bummer.

Prior to that, Evans, 32, had started at least 13 games in all 11 of his professional seasons, and he tallied at least 67 catches in each of those seasons, before catching only 30 passes last year.

Now, Evans will take his talents to San Francisco, joining a 49ers team in need of some receiving help from an actual receiver.

This past season, running back Christian McCaffrey led the team in receptions (102) and receiving yards (924), and in 2024, tight end George Kittle led the team in both categories, registering 78 receptions and 1,106 receiving yards. 

Despite having no dominant traditional wideout last year, S.F. had the fifth-best passing attack in the league, averaging 244.5 yards through the air. Behind McCaffrey, its No. 1 wide receiver was Jauan Jennings, who had 55 catches and 643 yards in 15 games.

 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Free Agency Grades: Colts Re-sign Alec Pierce; Kenneth Walker to Chiefs

2026 NFL Free Agency Grades: Colts Re-sign Alec Pierce; Kenneth Walker to Chiefs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes