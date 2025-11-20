A week ago, we took a deep dive into the AFC East, projecting top prospects each club might be targeting in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

This week, we shift our focus to the AFC North, where, with all due respect to the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are perhaps the most intriguing teams for next spring’s draft. The Browns, naturally, are positioning themselves again to "earn" a top-10 selection — something the club has done eight of the past 12 times in which they’ve owned a first-round pick – while the Steelers are almost surely looking for a young quarterback.

Here are early projections for the entire division's selections on Days 1 and 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

First round, No. 3 overall pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Browns face a fascinating decision in the 2026 NFL draft. Unless Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel plays well down the stretch, the club will have little choice but to consider using their top choice on a QB, even with Deshaun Watson slated to use up a staggering $80 million in Cleveland’s cap space. Frankly, it doesn’t matter who the Browns have at quarterback with their current receiving corps. While I don’t personally view any receiver in this draft class as worthy of a top-five selection, Tyson is considered by most to be the top pass-catcher. Tyson — who played for a year with Sanders at Colorado prior to transferring to Arizona State — possesses the suddenness and savvy to eat up man coverage. His prototypical size, agility and sticky hands would give the Browns the legitimate No. 1 target this club has been lacking for years.

First round, No. 20 overall pick (from Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

It wasn’t that long ago that the Browns boasted one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, but with four of its five starters up front facing free agency, reinforcements are going to be needed. The Browns had high hopes for Cam Robinson at left tackle — but so did the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans before jettisoning him. Folks, talented blockers are just too hard to come by for three clubs in the past two seasons to cut bait on Robinson. Sure, Cleveland could opt to keep Robinson — who is currently sidelined with a knee injury — but there are better long-term options available in this draft, including potentially another former Alabama standout (where Robinson played) with an exciting combination of size, power and agility in Proctor, a 20-year-old junior who is listed by Alabama at 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds.

Second round, No. 37 overall pick: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

If the Browns really do decide to invest heavily in their offensive line in 2026, Pregnon would be another quality choice. He doesn’t have the same name recognition as the aforementioned Proctor, but Pregnon is a key part of Oregon’s success this season, showing terrific initial quickness and agility for a man of his burly 6-foot-5, 320-pound frame. Pregnon began his career at Wyoming before starring at USC, allowing zero sacks in 2024. He hasn’t allowed a sack this year, either, and may ultimately wind up hearing his name called in the first round.

Third round, No. 68 overall pick: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

As noted earlier, the Browns are already so over-invested at quarterback that selecting another one only complicates things – unless the club somehow jettisons Watson. Beck’s highly inconsistent play this season at Miami (and previously at Georgia) has made him a polarizing prospect among scouts, but his traits are undeniable. Boasting a prototypical 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame, strong arm and experience playing in two high-pressure college environments, Beck might be the best fit of this QB class for Cleveland, specifically.

The Browns will almost assuredly be in the QB market this offseason and could again be looking for a Day 2 prospect given how much they've already invested in the position. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

First round, No. 9 overall pick: Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Perhaps no team has invested more in edge rushers the past few years than the Bengals — paying Trey Hendrickson $29 million this season and investing first-round picks in Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart in the 2023 and 2025 drafts, respectively. Despite that fact, the Bengals currently rank 31st in the NFL in sacks with just 14 accumulated through the first 10 games. With Hendrickson a pending free agent, Stewart currently on IR and Murphy having collected just 5.5 sacks over his first three years in the NFL, Cincinnati may have little choice but to try again. The long-limbed Faulk would certainly be a worthy option. While not yet a finished product, Faulk’s offers as exciting an upside as any edge rusher in this class, beating would-be blockers with a unique combination of burst, bend and power with a prototypical 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame.

Second round, No. 40 overall pick: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Of course, part of the reason why the Bengals’ pass rush has been so poor is that opponents are feasting upon the Cincinnati secondary, which has allowed a league-worst 25 touchdowns through the air this season. With their best cornerback — Cam Taylor-Britt — set to hit free agency next year, Cincinnati will likely be looking at cheaper, faster alternatives. Muhammad would fit the bill on both fronts. While he "only" has three career interceptions at Texas, that is the same number of touchdowns he’s allowed in as many seasons with the Longhorns. The 6-0, 188-pound junior has very light feet and the fluid hips to change directions in a blink, offering exciting man-to-man cover skills that translate well to the next level.

Third round, No. 74 overall pick: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

While the Bengals will certainly embrace Joe Burrow’s healthy return, barring a miraculous finish to the season, the club will finish outside of the playoffs — reinforcing the need to protect their star quarterback at all costs. With incumbent center Ted Karras a pending free agent and turning 33-years old in March, the Bengals should consider upgrading the interior of their offensive line. While it has been a tough season in Gainesville, Slaughter is well on his way toward earning first-team All-American honors for the second consecutive season, pairing impressive agility and power to go along with his prototypical 6-foot-4, 310-pound frame.

First round, No. 14 overall pick: Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan

Breaking the 100-yard rushing mark in nearly half (four of 10) of the Ravens’ games so far this season — not to mention rumbling for seven touchdowns during that span — Derrick Henry continues to pave his way to Canton. I can’t help but wonder if the Ravens’ offense wouldn’t be even more explosive, however, with another playmaker capably spelling Henry alongside Lamar Jackson. Sure, the Ravens would be delighted if Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love were available, but that doesn’t seem realistic at this point in the first round. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Haynes would be quite the consolation prize. Thanks to a combination of vision, bounce and breakaway speed, he's averaged a sterling 6.5 yards per carry over the past three years between Alabama and Michigan, while also scoring 17 touchdowns in his past 19 games.

Second round, No. 48 overall pick: Matayo Uigalalei, Edge, Oregon

For years, the Ravens were virtually synonymous with pass-rushers, but injuries and age have left this squad ranking 30th in the NFL with just 15 sacks through 10 games this season. With just two sacks, veteran Kyle Van Noy is tied with Tavius Robinson and Nnamdi Madubuike (both injured) for the team lead, and the former is a free agent at the end of the season. Uiagalelei has 16.5 sacks over his three seasons at Oregon and plays with the physicality John Harbaugh demands. The younger, bigger brother of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo quite literally grew up chasing signal-callers and his best football still lies ahead of him.

Third round, No. 79 overall pick: Darrell Jackson, Jr., DT, Florida State

While a poor pass rush is the easiest culprit behind the Ravens’ disappointing 5-5 season, Baltimore could use reinforcements all over their defensive front. Jackson is an intriguing fit for this club, from both a size and style perspective. He has bounced all over the East Coast, spending time at Maryland and Miami prior to settling in with the Seminoles. The 6-foot-6, 274-pounder has broad shoulders and long limbs, offering the length and strength to effectively two-gap, while also showing enough quickness and flexibility to slither upfield. His ability to play up and down the line will appeal to a Ravens squad with five free-agent defensive linemen, including current starters Taven Bryan and Travis Jones.

First round, No. 21 overall pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Averaging a career-low 55.1 receiving yards over the first 10 games, DK Metcalf has not exactly dominated in his debut season in Pittsburgh. He remains, however, a legitimate big-play threat and among the league’s most physical and competitive run-blockers, making him an ideal fit in Arthur Smith’s system. To truly maximize Metcalf, however, the Steelers should be looking for a twitchier, more versatile threat. Pardon the pun, but Lemon would be sweet in such a situation. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder is electricity personified, leading the Big Ten in both receptions (71) and receiving yards (1,090) while scoring 10 touchdowns as a pass-catcher, runner and returner. Whether it be Aaron Rodgers or anyone else throwing the passes in Pittsburgh next year, the Steelers should look to complement Metcalf and their talented tight ends with another, more explosive, playmaking receiver.

Second round, No. 52 overall pick: John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Having tossed just eight touchdowns (and seven interceptions) in nine games for Oklahoma this season, Mateer has certainly not lived up to the Heisman expectations some cast upon him after a breakout 2024 season at Washington State in which he scored 44 times (29 passing, 15 rushing). That said, some scouts remain smitten with his upside, praising his NFL-caliber frame, mobility and strong throwing arm. The Steelers invested a sixth-round pick last year in national champion Will Howard and, if Mateer opts to give up his remaining year of eligibility to enter the draft, I could see them being even more interested in the fellow gunslinger.

While Mateer hasn't lived up to preseason expectations, he still offers an especially intriguing skill set for the NFL. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Third round, No. 76 overall pick (from Cowboys): Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Signing Rodgers was clearly Pittsburgh’s most highly publicized offseason move, but acquiring defensive backs Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey were significant gambles, as well. While Ramsey is under contract through 2029, the 34-year-old Slay is a pending free agent, and with Joey Porter Jr.’s deal due up in 2027, Pittsburgh should be planning for its future now. Like Porter, the 6-foot-4, 193-pound Davis has a rare blend of size and agility. An injury-plagued 2025 has his stock simmering, but Davis projects as a future NFL starter.

Third round, No. 83 overall pick: Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame

Like the aforementioned Davis, Schrauth is currently dealing with an injury (knee) that threatens to push him down draft boards. When healthy, however, the team captain has shown the grit and power to suggest he’ll prove a quality starter in the NFL following his time in South Bend and warrant a Day 2 selection. The Steelers would seemingly be an ideal fit for Schrauth with current starting left guard Isaac Seumalo, 32, in the final months of a three-year deal. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Schrauth is surprisingly quick off the ball with impressive upper body strength to latch onto and control opponents.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .